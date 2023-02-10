Ohio murder suspect arrested in Evans

A man wanted for a murder in Ohio was arrested in Evans on Thursday after a search by the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Marshal’s Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force.

The 24-year-old suspect had an active warrant for murder out for him in Bedford, Ohio.

When arrested in Columbia County, he was also charged with three drug offenses and possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of a crime, according to jail records.

The suspect was staying in the Blue Ridge Commons apartment complex on Commons Drive in Evans, according to a release from the Columbia County Sheriff's Office.

