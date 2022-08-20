Ohio Mutual marks 30 consecutive years of 'A' ratings

Submitted
·1 min read

Ohio Mutual Insurance Group achieved a milestone this month, marking 30 consecutive years of earning an “A” (excellent) financial strength rating from insurance rating organization A.M. Best, which also reaffirmed its issuer credit rating of “a+” for the regional insurance carrier.

The ratings include the three companies that represent Ohio Mutual’s intercompany pool: Ohio-domiciled Ohio Mutual Insurance Company, its wholly owned subsidiary United Ohio Insurance Company, and Maine-domiciled Casco Indemnity Company — all entities of holding company Ohio Mutual Insurance Group, Inc.

“Earning three decades of ‘straight A’s’ is certainly an achievement of which we are very proud,” said Ohio Mutual President and CEO Mark C. Russell. “These years have been marked with constant growth, new products, expansion from one state to seven, a corporate restructuring, several major recessions and a worldwide pandemic. To obtain this high level of recognition year after year is a testament to decades of strong teamwork of our quality independent agents and associates — all for the ultimate benefit of our loyal members.”

In its rating rationale, A.M. Best offered positive analysis of Ohio Mutual’s strong balance sheet, favorable operating performance, long-lasting relationships, and stable outlook.

Founded in 1899, A.M. Best Company is the world’s oldest and most authoritative insurance rating and information source. More information is available at ambest.com.

Ohio Mutual Insurance Group, founded in 1901 and based in Bucyrus, partners with more than 400 independent agencies to distribute quality property and casualty insurance products throughout Connecticut, Indiana, Maine, New Hampshire, Ohio, Rhode Island and Vermont. Additional company information is available at public.omig.com.

This article originally appeared on Bucyrus Telegraph-Forum: Ohio Mutual marks 30 consecutive years of 'A' ratings

Recommended Stories

  • A 20-year-old student made more than $100 million trading Bed Bath & Beyond stock, report says

    Jake Freeman spent about $25 million on the 6.2% stake in July and sold it for more than $130 million a month later, the Financial Times reported.

  • Billionaire George Soros Pours Money Into These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    In the world of stock legends, George Soros stands out. While his political activities have been a lightning rod for controversy, no one can doubt his financial acumen. After all, he’s the ‘man who broke the Bank of England,’ and made a billion dollars in one day when he shorted the Pound Sterling back in 1992. His hedge fund, Soros Fund Management, showed three decades of sustained gains, averaging 30% annual returns through the year 2000. During this time, and today in the management of his pe

  • Want $300 in Monthly Dividend Income? This Ultra-High-Yield Stock Trio Can Make It Happen

    These passive-income powerhouses average a 9.73% yield, which means an initial investment of $37,000, split equally, would net you $300/month in dividend income.

  • Investor Who Called Crypto Firm ‘World-Class’ Now Says It’s a Near Total Loss

    WestCap Group marked down the value of its stake in the bankrupt crypto lender by 85%. A Canadian pension fund likely will write off its stake completely.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    The past few weeks have been refreshing for Cathie Wood and fans of her style of growth stock investing. The CEO and co-founder of Ark Invest publishes the buys and sells of her firm's exchange-traded funds (ETFs) every market day, giving the public insight into her latest allocation strategies.

  • GameStop and AMC plummet as meme stocks melt down after Ryan Cohen ditches entire Bed Bath & Beyond stake

    The swift decline in Bed Bath & Beyond reminded meme investors that these stocks are highly volatile and the underlying companies are faltering.

  • Analysts Say These 2 Stocks Are Their ‘Top Picks’ for the Rest of 2022

    Anyone involved in the investing game will know it’s all about “stock picking.” Choosing the right stock to put your money behind is vital to ensure strong returns on an investment. Therefore, when the Wall Street pros consider a name to be a 'Top Pick,' investors should take note. Using the TipRanks platform, we’ve looked up details on two stocks that have recently gotten ‘Top Pick’ designation from some of the Street’s analysts. So, let’s dive into the details and find out what makes them so.

  • Here’s Why Warren Buffett Loves Oil Giant Occidental Petroleum

    (Bloomberg) -- Famed investor Warren Buffett is steadily snowballing a stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp. in what could end up being his biggest-ever acquisition. His Berkshire Hathaway Inc. on Friday won approval to buy as much as 50% of the shares. Some investors believe it’s a step toward a full takeover, which may end up costing more than $50 billion. Most Read from BloombergUS Mortgage Lenders Are Starting to Go BrokeMueller Memo Advising Barr on Trump Findings Is Ordered ReleasedWhite Hou

  • Hedge funds pile up $125 billion bet against the S&P 500’s big summer rally

    A more than $125 billion institutional short position is building up against the stock market, driven by hedge funds, according to BNP Paribas.

  • 3 Highly-Ranked REITs Paying Investors Handsomely

    Investing in REITs allows individual investors to earn a share of the income generated through commercial real estate ownership without having to own commercial real estate.

  • This High Yield Stock Is Ridiculously Cheap

    When a CEO says his company's stock is "ridiculously cheap," investors should probably do a deep dive.

  • Meme-stock champion Ryan Cohen sold his entire Bed Bath & Beyond stake in 2 days - and bagged a $68 million profit

    The GameStop chairman and activist investor spent $121 million buying the retailer's stock and bullish call options earlier this year.

  • The BlackRock Trust: Crypto Legitimacy or the Beginning of the End for Bitcoin?

    After BlackRock, the largest asset manager in the world, announced on Aug. 11 that it will launch a private bitcoin trust for its clients, some crypto enthusiasts said the move could legitimize the digital asset in the eyes of more traditional investors. BlackRock’s new private trust will make bitcoin available to its institutional clients, tracking bitcoin’s performance, offering direct exposure to the price of the cryptocurrency and of course, trading options. “Despite the steep downturn in the digital asset market, we are still seeing substantial interest from some institutional clients in how to efficiently and cost-effectively access these assets using our technology and product capabilities,” BlackRock said in its press release.

  • GM stock is about to dust Tesla stock, analyst says

    Back up the EV on shares of General Motors, says this one analyst.

  • The New Era Of Real Estate Investing - A Simpler Path To Building Wealth

    Real estate is one of the greatest wealth-building assets of all time, providing stable returns through all market cycles. However, investing in real estate through traditional means is becoming increasingly difficult. The housing shortage has made it more difficult to find investment opportunities and surging home prices along with recent interest rate hikes have further limited the access to real estate investments. While this may seem like a death blow to many investors' dreams of becoming re

  • 10 Large-Cap Dividend Stocks with Over 5% Yield

    In this article, we discuss 10 large-cap dividend stocks with over 5% yield. You can skip our detailed discussion on large-cap dividend investment, and go directly to read 5 Large-Cap Dividend Stocks with Over 5% Yield. Large-cap stocks are generally considered to be safer investments than small- and mid-cap stocks. These stocks are known to […]

  • TipRanks ‘Perfect 10’ List: These 2 Stocks Are Sending a Bullish Signal

    Making the right decision in the investment market is no easy task. Investors must wade into a sea of often contradictory data and locate the kernels of fact that can point toward a stock’s likely future. Finding a semblance of sense and pattern in the jumble of raw information is the necessary prerequisite for success. This is where the TipRanks Smart Score comes in. Using a set of proprietary algorithms, the Smart Score collects a range of data for every stock – and sorts it according to 8 fac

  • Phillips 66 makes buyout offer for Colorado's biggest oil and gas employer

    The Houston-based oil and refining giant makes a move to consolidate its hold on the Denver-based natural gas company.

  • Why This 1 Growth Stock Could Be a Great Addition to Your Portfolio

    Whether you're a value, growth, or momentum investor, finding strong stocks becomes easier with the Zacks Style Scores, a top feature of the Zacks Premium research service.

  • The Jeff Bezos-Backed Real Estate Company Is On A Buying Spree For Single-Family Homes

    The real estate investment platform backed by Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) founder Jeff Bezos has continued ramping up its acquisitions of single-family rental homes in several U.S. markets. Arrived Homes acquires single-family homes to use as rental properties, then sells shares of these properties to investors through its online platform. The demand for rental property shares has grown exponentially so far in 2022, with more homes funded in July than the entire first quarter. The company has