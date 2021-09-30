Ohio narcotic officers arrested and charged with fentanyl trafficking

Federal agents arrested two Ohio police officers in connection to crimes related to the distribution of at least 7 kilograms of fentanyl, according to the Department of Justice.

Officers Marco Merino, 44, and John Kotchkoski, 33, of the Columbus Division of Police's drug cartel unit, were allegedly involved in the distribution of the drugs, and Merino is accused of accepting bribes that protected the transportation of cocaine, the statement said.

Merino attempted to recruit an informant to traffic the fentanyl with him, promising the man protection against any potential investigation, an affidavit filed in support of the criminal complaint alleged.

"Court documents detail that Merino intended to gain citizenship in Mexico as part of a plan to launder their drug proceeds," the statement read. "Merino allegedly planned to buy properties in Mexico to run as Airbnb properties and traveled to Mexico in July."

Merino is accused of receiving roughly $44,000 in return for protecting the transport of about 27 kilograms of cocaine from March until September, DOJ reported.

"Unbeknownst to Merino, there was no actual cocaine and each of the transactions was controlled by federal law enforcement," the statement said.

Kotchkoski is alleged to have made himself available via radio to perform any calls that Merino might require to oversee the safe passage of the cocaine, according to the statement.

"In June and August 2021, Merino allegedly distributed approximately seven and a half kilograms of fentanyl that Kotchkoski provided him," DOJ said.

Merino is said to have made between $60,000 and $80,000 for the sale, the statement alleged.

"Possessing with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl is a federal crime punishable by 10 years and up to life in prison," according to the DOJ. "Federal Program Bribery is punishable by up to 10 years in prison."

Original Author: Luke Gentile

Original Location: Ohio narcotic officers arrested and charged with fentanyl trafficking