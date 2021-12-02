Ohio officer charged with murder in shooting
The Ohio sheriff's deputy who fatally shot Casey Goodson Jr. in the back five times has been charged with murder and reckless homicide. (Dec. 2)
Photo Illustration by The Daily BeastOXFORD, Michigan—Detailed descriptions of a wish to massacre classmates on his cellphone and in a journal. At least one social media post pointing to elation at access to a handgun bought by his dad. A mom who thanked Trump for “my right to bear arms.” And a meeting between his parents and school administrators about his conduct just hours before the attack.Authorities on Wednesday identified the teenage suspect in the mass shooting a day earlier at Michigan’
Courtesy Mykayla BolieuThe family of Sativa Transue, a 26-year-old American woman from Spokane, Washington who was found dead in her Cancun hotel room while on vacation with her boyfriend, said she looked like she had been “beaten to a bloody pulp” when Mexican authorities discovered her body on Saturday.“I received a call from the Mexican consulate letting me know my daughter has passed away and that she’s been found dead,” Jayme Bolieu, Sativa’s mother, told The Daily Beast in an interview. “H
The jailed porn star appeared in court Wednesday with a bushy beard and his trademark long hair now almost completely white
The FBI conducted 687,788 background checks related to firearm purchases during the week leading up to and including Black Friday.
A boy with a gunshot wound to the face met responding police outside the home.
On Monday, detectives turned their search to a landfill where they were looking for human remains in Heidi Planck's disappearance.
Juan Alessi, who worked at Jeffrey Epstein's home in Palm Beach, testified in court about the increasingly intense requests Maxwell made to staff on the late financier's behalf
The suspect in Tuesday's fatal shooting said he thought the victim was stealing propane or trying to pump gas into the SE Marion home.
In response, Duggar's defense is arguing that investigators moved too slowly and let the real perpetrators slip away
A video shows students saying they are "not taking that risk right now" after someone claiming to be an officer tells them it's safe to go outside.
CHICAGO — As rumors of a hoax were swirling around “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett’s claim he was the victim of a hate crime attack in downtown Chicago, Smollett allegedly sent a text to one of the two acquaintances being questioned by police. “Brother .... I love you,” read Smollett’s text to Abimbola Osundairo on the afternoon of Feb. 14, 2019. “I stand with you. I know 1000% you and your ...
The two puppies found in a shoebox in New York Mills have died, police say. A man has since been charged with falsely reporting and animal cruelty.
Russell James Peterson called for "war" and his mom bragged about his antics on Facebook after they traveled to D.C. on Jan. 6.
The 15-year-old faces charges of first-degree murder and terrorism. He will be charged as an adult, prosecutors said.
A FedEx driver tossed packages into an Alabama ravine at least six times, the Blount County Sheriff's Office says. More than 400 packages were found.
"His use of deadly force in this incident is a clear violation of department policy," said the police chief.
The family of a missing 5-year-old boy who vanished without a trace more than four months ago is pleading for his safe return as authorities scramble to gather clues as to his whereabouts. Michael Joseph Vaughn vanished on July 27 around 6:30 p.m. from southwest 9th Street, near his home in Fruitland, Idaho, according to law enforcement. In the months since the 5-year-old vanished, police have unsuccessfully scoured the surrounding neighborhoods in the small Payette County community, including s
A man was arrested Monday in the death of a woman in Delray Beach, Florida, 38 years ago after a fingerprint was identified, officials said.
Kevin Douglas Creek, 47, was captured on body camera footage striking and kicking police officers, according to the criminal complaint.
Some Arizona State University students seek a statement from ASU against white supremacy along with a ban on Kyle Rittenhouse attending classes.