Ohio officer who fatally shot Andre Hill in Columbus is fired

Doha Madani and Deon J. Hampton

The recommendation to terminate a Columbus, Ohio, officer who fatally shot Andre Maurice Hill, a 47-year-old Black man, was upheld by the city’s public safety officer.

Adam Coy, a 19-year veteran of the force, was charged on Thursday with two counts of critical misconduct by the Columbus Police Department, non-criminal charges that only apply to Coy’s employment review.

Columbus Police Chief Thomas Quinlan recommended Coy’s termination over the officer’s failure to turn on his body camera prior to shooting Hill on Dec. 22 and his failure to provide medical assistance.

Quinlan’s recommendation was upheld by Columbus Public Safety Director Ned Pettus, Jr., following an administrative hearing on Monday morning. Pettus noted that Quinlan’s presentation of evidence was “indisputable” in a statement announcing the decision.

“The actions of Adam Coy do not live up to the oath of a Columbus Police officer, or the standards we, and the community, demand of our officers,” Pettus said. “The shooting of Andre Hill is a tragedy for all who loved him in addition to the community and our Division of Police.”

Brian Steel, vice president of the local lodge of the Fraternal Order of Police, confirmed to NBC affiliate WCMH that Coy was fired on Monday. A union representative for Coy did not immediately respond to a request for comment from NBC News.

Coy could still face criminal charges in the shooting. Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O’Brien appointed Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost as special prosecutor to conduct an investigation of Hill’s case.

The Fraternal Order of Police has previously released a statement urging calm until the investigations into the shooting are complete. While the statement did not mention Coy by name, it did say "every citizen including officers deserves due process."

“This is what accountability looks like,” Quinlan said Monday following Pettus’ decision. “The evidence provided solid rationale for termination. Mr. Coy will now have to answer to the state investigators for the death of Andre Hill.”

Image: US-RACISM-POLICE-KILLING (Stephen Zenner / AFP - Getty Images)
Andre Maurice Hill was a guest of the homeowner and had not committed a crime when two officers approached the garage he was standing in around 1:30 a.m. last week. Both officers who interacted with Hill failed to activate their body-worn cameras until immediately after the shooting, a violation of department protocol.

A “look back” feature on the department’s camera was able to capture the 60-seconds before the camera turned on, but did not record audio.

The video shows Officer Adam Coy using his flashlight as he walked up the driveway. Hill then walks toward the officers while holding his cellphone when the officer fired his weapon. Hill’s other hand couldn’t be seen clearly.

Body camera footage then showed officers failing to render aid or medical assistance for Hill as he lay on the ground for several minutes following the shooting, another violation of policy.

Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther called for Coy’s termination last week, saying Hill’s death was an “unexplainable loss.”

“None of the officers initially at the scene provided medical assistance, no compression on the wounds to stop the bleeding, no attempts of CPR, not even a hand on the shoulder or an encouraging word that medics were en route,” the mayor said. “It’s an officer’s duty to render aid.”

