Ohio officer on leave after punching woman
An Ohio police officer has been put on administrative leave after video showed him punching a Black woman several times as she was taken into custody following a dispute at a McDonald’s over extra cheese on a Big Mac. The incident, captured on video by a bystander, occurred shortly after 4 p.m. Monday at the restaurant in Butler Township, Ohio. It began after Laticka Hancock, 31, of Dayton, bought a Big Mac and returned to the restaurant a short time later because it did not have the extra cheese she paid for.
At a McDonald’s in Butler Township, Ohio, a woman was seen on video being punched in the face repeatedly by an officer attempting to arrest her. The offense was unclear but WHIO 7 reported an employee got into an altercation with the customer over an extra slice of cheese.
Police are investigating after a video appeared to show an Ohio police officer repeatedly hitting a woman in the head during a confrontation at a McDonald's. The actions of two officers involved in the incident, identified by police as Sergeant Todd Stanley and Officer Tim Zellers, are under investigation, Butler Township Police Chief John Porter said at a press conference. At a separate press conference Wednesday, Hancock's civil attorney, Michael Wright, said his client suffered a closed head injury, busted lip, loose teeth and a back injury during an attempted arrest by the two officers on Jan. 15 which was filmed by a bystander.
