Ohio parents demand answers after video shows school worker hitting 3-year-old boy

A southern Ohio family is demanding answers from their school district after a video circulated online of an employee allegedly hitting their toddler's head, causing him to fall.

The parents of 3-year-old Braylen Tootle, a Dayton Public Schools student, said they want the employee to face criminal charges. The incident happened at the Rosa Parks Early Learning Center on Aug. 21, according to the Wright and Schulte law firm, which is representing the parents.

"It's depressing that I have to see that video over and over again, and relive that," Taneshia Lindsay, Braylen's mom, told USA TODAY.

She said Braylen is autistic and is nonverbal. She met with Braylen's teachers before school started to inform them about his medical condition.

Neither the Dayton Police Department nor the Dayton Public Schools immediately responded to USA TODAY's request for comment. The family's attorney, Michael Wright, said in a statement that the employee had been fired, but USA TODAY has not independently verified that.

The family of Braylen Tootle, 3, is demanding answers from the Dayton, Ohio, school district after a video circulated online of an employee allegedly hitting Braylen on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023.

Employee allegedly hits 3-year-old in video

In the video, Braylen is seen running in a hallway and an employee chases after him. Once the employee reached the child, he appeared to have struck the child, causing the child to fall. The employee is seen picking up Braylen by his feet and bringing him out of view of the security camera. The video was posted on Facebook with no sound.

"School officials informed the parents their child hit his head the day of the incident but did not give specific details about how the incident occurred," said the family's lawyers. "Three weeks after the incident, Child Protective Services informed the child’s parents of the assault and provided them with a copy of the security camera footage."

Lindsay was told about the incident by Rosa Parks Early Learning Center's Principal Celeste Hoerner on Aug. 21. Lindsay said it happened after Braylen exited a bathroom and an aide became frustrated with him and allegedly hit the back of the child's head.

Braylen was checked and cleared by a doctor, Lindsay said. Braylen being nonverbal makes it difficult for Lindsay to know how he's doing, but she said she keeps a close eye on him and monitors his body language.

Superintendent to meet with preschool parents

Interim Superintendent David Lawrence of Dayton Public Schools said in a statement posted on the district's website that the district is working to ensure all its 2,300 employees are trained and qualified for their positions to prevent future incidents.

Lawrence said he plans to meet with Rosa Parks Early Learning Center parents next week to talk about the incident.

