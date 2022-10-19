Ohio Parole Board denies parole for Lincoln Mabry Jr.

The Ohio Parole Board has denied parole for a man convicted of killing his ex-girlfriend in Perry Township in 1980.

The family of victim Rebecca "Becky" Kerr had fought to keep Lincoln Mabry Jr., who is now 81, in state prison. They submitted testimony and petitions for the Parole Board to review at a September hearing for his potential release.

Joe Kerr, Becky's brother, received word of the board's decision from a victim services representative late last week.

Mabry is serving a life term for shooting Kerr in the parking lot of a Perry Township gas station in front of her then 8-year-old daughter. Kerr, who was 29 years old, was a 1968 graduate of St. Thomas Aquinas High School.

"I no longer cry every day. There was a time when I did," Kerr's daughter Melissa Kerr-Binius told The Independent in August before the parole hearing. "It's been getting better."

Joe Kerr has said when Mabry was sentenced life in prison, he had no idea parole would be an option for his sister's murderer.

Mabry is housed at the London Correctional Institution in London, Ohio. His son, Michael Mabry, and other family members living in Canton had advocated for his parole, saying that 42 years behind bars was enough.

