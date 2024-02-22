Ohio parole board makes its decision for serial rapist facing 135-year sentence

In 1994, Steven Barker was on the front page of the Palladium-Item in Richmond, Indiana. He was caught in Houston after breaking out of jail in Preble County.

A serial rapist who attacked a dozen women in Ohio and Indiana has been denied parole, the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction announced Thursday.

Steven E. Barker of New Paris will continue to serve his 135-year sentence in Ohio's Marion Correctional Institute.

In 1995, Barker was convicted of raping 12 women in Ohio and Indiana and trying to rape four more.

He stalked and preyed on older women who lived alone, according to reports from the time. His youngest victim was 40. Several were in their 60s. The oldest was in her 80s. The attacks occurred in the area of Preble County in Ohio and Wayne County in Indiana.

He was convicted of rapes in both states and if he is ever released in Ohio, he will be taken to Indiana to serve a 50-year prison term there.

After a closed hearing this week, Ohio's Parole Board unanimously decided to deny his parole. The board reported "there is substantial reason to believe that the incarcerated individual will engage in further criminal conduct" or not follow the rules of his release."

Barker has been in jail or prison for almost three decades except for a few weeks in 1994 while he was awaiting trial and broke out of the Preble County Jail with his cellmate. He was caught a few weeks later in Texas.

Two sisters who fought to keep Barker behind bars recounted the years of trauma their mother endured after she was raped.

"We watched the life drain out of her," they wrote to the parole board. "As a family, we felt utterly incapable of trying to help her find balance in her life and begin to heal."

Their mother died in 2022 and even in her final weeks, Barker was still haunting her.

"One of the last conversations with her the week she passed away was that she knew she would never have to endure another anniversary of being raped," the sisters wrote.

Barker's next opportunity for parole in Ohio will be in 2034. He will be 71.

