Will Ohio pass sweeping abortion protections? You should care – your state could be next.

Conservatives spent decades laser-focused on overturning Roe v. Wade as their best strategy to fight abortion access in the country and to protect lives.

When the U.S. Supreme Court did just that last year, however, the pro-life movement was clearly unprepared for what to do next.

That’s not the case with supporters of abortion rights. They were ready. When abortion rights were struck from the federal Constitution, activists turned to the next best thing: state constitutions.

Their next target? Ohio.

On Tuesday, voters in this swing state will decide on Issue 1 – whether to enshrine wide-ranging abortion rights into their state constitution. And it’s looking like they will say “yes” to approving the measure.

It’s not only the polls that indicate this is the direction voters will go – following the end of Roe, measures in six other states have firmly come down on the side of abortion rights.

Last November, three states, including Ohio’s neighbor Michigan, became the first in the country to pass amendments that place sweeping abortion protections into their constitutions. In Michigan’s case, that means the state now has much more lenient provisions that it did under Roe.

Ohio is the only state this election with a similar measure on the ballot.

What this Republican-controlled state decides this week has big implications for 2024, and that’s why it has caught the nation’s attention.

Ohio is a test case for winning strategy

Issue 1 would cement abortion rights into the constitution. Abortions would be allowed at least through viability (about 24 weeks), but the fear of pro-life advocates is that it could go much further and allow for late-term abortions. It could also open the door to overturning existing restrictions on abortion, including parental consent for minors.

The measure is purposefully vague, and includes leeway for doctors to perform abortions to protect the “pregnant patient’s life or health.”

Ohio currently has a six-week abortion ban on the books, but it's on hold due to litigation.

Proponents of the amendment are selling their cause as preserving reproductive decisions, including abortion. A similar strategy proved effective in Michigan – the proposal was billed as a way to keep Roe provisions in place, even though it went much further than that.

And once these rights are embedded into a state constitution, changing them becomes very difficult, effectively ending any meaningful debate going forward.

A poll from last month found Ohio’s Issue 1 had 58% support, including 39% of Republicans surveyed. And a USA TODAY Network/Suffolk University poll from July found a similar percentage of Ohioans favored the proposal.

Proponents of Issue 1 also got a boost in August, when voters soundly defeated a GOP-backed measure that would have made passing constitutional amendments – such as Issue 1 – more difficult.

Pro-life advocates aren’t giving up, however.

“We are feeling very optimistic going into Tuesday,” says Amy Natoce, press secretary for Protect Women Ohio, which is advocating against the measure. “We are seeing a lot of enthusiasm on the ground here, especially with our canvassing efforts and our volunteer efforts.”

She says canvassers have gone door to door since early May. Other support has come from Republican Gov. Mike DeWine, who won reelection by a huge margin last year. DeWine has described Issue 1 as “just not right for Ohio.”

George Soros, ACLU flood Ohio with money

Any successful political campaign these days requires significant amounts of money, and the fight over abortion is no different.

Money is pouring into Ohio, and it looks like supporters of abortion rights are winning the financial race. Since early September, proponents have brought in about $30 million compared with opponents’ $10 million.

Some of the biggest donations in support of passing the measure have come from outside the state. Millions have come from D.C.-based Sixteen Thirty Fund, New York-based Open Society Policy Center (linked to billionaire George Soros), the American Civil Liberties Union and former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg.

Should these East Coast liberals be helping shape Ohio abortion policy? Voters in Ohio – who twice voted for Donald Trump – should be aware of who is influencing their decision.

If the effort proves successful, abortion activists are ready to expand this push into several other states. A handful of similar measures are expected in 2024, including in Florida and Arizona.

Tuesday’s results could also influence the conversation about abortion in next year’s presidential race. Republicans remain divided on messaging and next steps, and this issue could serve as an impediment for the GOP as it did in the midterm elections.

Conservatives weren’t ready for the state-level fight over abortion after Roe. They need to be ready now.

Ingrid Jacques is a columnist at USA TODAY. Contact her at ijacques@usatoday.com or on X, formerly Twitter: @Ingrid_Jacques

