Ohio pastor criminally charged for letting homeless people shelter at church

An Ohio pastor is facing criminal charges for opening his church to unhoused people.

The city of Bryan, Ohio, charged Pastor Chris Avell with multiple zoning code violations Dec. 8.

According to the city's complaint, Avell allowed people to reside at his church in Bryan, called Dad's Place, for extended periods of time, defying the city's zoning rules. Dad's Place is zoned within the city's central business district, so people cannot eat, wash clothes or sleep at the property, the complaint reads. The church is located near several service agencies, a homeless shelter, comic book store and Mexican restaurant.

Dad's Place opened its doors as a 24-hour warming shelter last March, 13 Action News (WTVG-TV) reports. The church often takes in people the neighboring homeless shelter cannot help, according to the outlet.

“A reasonable amount of time was given for both the tenant and property owner to fix the issues," Bryan police chief Gregory Ruskey told 13 Action News in a statement. "Due to the safety of all involved, the city moved forward with filing charges.”

According to a city press release, Avell was notified about his zoning code violations in November. During a Nov. 21 inspection of the church, fire chief Douglas Pool also found 18 "serious" violations of the Ohio Fire Code, the release said. Five more violations were discovered during January inspections.

The city said it will take "appropriate action" if the fire code violations are not corrected by Jan. 23.

Jeremy Dys, one of Avell's attorneys and senior counsel at First Liberty Institute, said he believes the pastor wasn't given enough time to complete the fixes.

Avell pleaded not guilty to the criminal charges Jan. 11. He is due back in Bryan Municipal Court for a pre-trial hearing Jan. 30.

The pastor previously told 13 Action News the church will remain open for those who need it throughout the winter.

In a Facebook post, Dad's Place said it would be open 24 hours a day Jan. 13-16 to provide hot chocolate, coffee and soup for visitors. "Anyone who could use a warm place" was welcome to stay in the heated building for as long as they needed, the post read.

Many Facebook users offered their support in the post's comments. A GoFundMe campaign launched this week has raised over $6,000 for the church.

"I just know that criminal charges should not be filed against a pastor for having his church open 24 hours a day," Dys said.

The Bryan city attorney did not return The Enquirer's request for comment.

