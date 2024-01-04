Ohio permit-less concealed carry law 'didn't create a Wild West,' AG Dave Yost says

An Ohio law allowing people to carry concealed guns without training or permits hasn't immediately led to increased violence in the streets or more injured police officers, a new study found.

In June 2022, Ohio allowed individuals 21 and older to carry concealed firearms without taking a class or obtaining a permit. Republican lawmakers passed the changes and GOP Gov. Mike DeWine signed it into law over the objections of law enforcement, Democrats and mayors.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, a Republican, said a new study from his office and Bowling Green State University examining crimes involving firearms shows Ohio's new concealed carry law isn't the problem.

"The surest takeaway is that it didn't really have an impact on gun violence," Yost said in an interview. "Implementation of constitutional carry did not cause an uptick in gun violence as was predicted by several local mayors."

However, many local leaders remain concerned that changes to state law, including concealed carry, have made firearms more accessible, easier to buy and sell and harder to get out of the hands of people who shouldn't have them, said Keary McCarthy, executive director of the Ohio Mayors Alliance.

What was the impact of Ohio's concealed carry changes?

The Center for Justice Research study reviewed data on crimes involving firearms, technology that records shots fired and instances of police officer injuries and deaths in eight of the state's largest cities. The study did not look at suicides involving firearms because the data were inconsistent, Center for Justice Research Director Melissa Burek said.

"In sum, our observations of the trends pre- and post-PCL (permitless carry law) lead us to surmise that to date, the effects of the PCL are minimal on crime rates involving firearms, number of shots detected, and law enforcement officer injuries and deaths and generally show a decrease," researchers wrote.

Other findings included:

Crimes involving firearms declined significantly in Akron, Columbus and Toledo between June 2021 and June 2023. The rate of gun crimes increased slightly in Cincinnati and Dayton during that time. The law changed in June 2022.

The concealed carry law change did not appear to have "any appreciable effect" on law enforcement injuries or deaths in those eight cities.

The study had some limits, including the length of time reviewed (one year before and after the law took effect) and its scope (suburban and rural areas were not part of the study). The study did not account for other factors that could have impacted the numbers, such as policies or programs the cities implemented.

“It’s going to take a little bit more time, from a research standpoint, to really see and obviously control for some other factors that might be coming in there,” Burek said.

It also takes time for Ohioans to realize laws have changed and adjust accordingly, she said.

"A more informative analysis would be to examine the impact of state law changes over a longer period of time on access to firearms across all demographic groups," said McCarthy with the Ohio Mayors Alliance. "And to determine if there are any corollaries between firearm access and gun death rates in Ohio. We welcome the opportunity to work together on such an analysis."

However, Yost said the study was long enough to draw this conclusion: "The change in the law didn't create a Wild West. Society and human beings will continue to change over time, and I think it's worth continuing to watch this."

Nationwide, research is mixed on the impact of concealed carry laws, the Ohio researchers noted. A recent analysis from the Johns Hopkins Center for Gun Violence Solutions suggested that dropping concealed carry training and permits led to an increase in gun assaults.

What comes next?

Both Yost and the mayors can agree that gun violence remains a problem in Ohio.

"The takeaway from this needs to not be that gun violence isn't a problem," Yost said. "It's a big problem and it needs to be addressed."

Yost said one solution is mandatory prison time for convicted felons found with guns they are prohibited from having. "You are now a two-time lawbreaker and you have a gun. It is a very reasonable thing to say that we should keep you off the streets."

Jessie Balmert is a reporter for the USA TODAY Network Ohio Bureau, which serves the Columbus Dispatch, Cincinnati Enquirer, Akron Beacon Journal and 18 other affiliated news organizations across Ohio.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: AG Dave Yost: Ohio concealed carry law 'didn't create a Wild West'