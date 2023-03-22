Ohio police bodycam videos reveal neighbors reacting to 3 men found bound, gagged, executed

A U-Haul truck driver told police, "That couldn't be what I thought," when he found the bodies of two bound and gagged men dumped on the side of a secluded, wooded section of Akron, Ohio, this month.

That was one of two crime scenes police investigated on March 10, which included a third body found about 15 minutes away in Copley, Ohio.

An Akron police officer who inspected the bodies said it looked like one of the victims was shot in the face or head and his throat may have been cut, according to bodycam footage obtained by Fox News Digital through a public records request.

"OK, we got two dead, bound and gagged Hispanic men," the officer was heard saying on the radio.

Fox News Digital received seven bodycam videos and two drone videos of aerial views of the crime scene that included officers' questions to witnesses and nearby residents.

Images of the victims and officers' notes were blurred out.

One woman was nearly in tears as she told a police officer that she originally thought they were mannequins.

"It's horrible," she kept telling the officer.

With her hands clasped over her mouth, she looked over the gruesome scene and said, "It's upsetting. It's gross."

Police blocked off both sides of the street and knocked on the doors of nearby residents, who told police that they didn't hear or see anything the night before and that this type of violence doesn't surprise them.

One neighbor told police that the three homeowners on the street have petitioned to make the road where the bodies were found a dead end because people speed through the area and dump all sorts of things like trash and tires.

He told police that there were two or three violent incidents over the years, and his wife heard gunshots before this incident, according to the recorded interview.

Another resident, who has lived in the area for more than seven decades, told police, "I knew something like that was going to happen. We're secluded, and you always hear somebody shooting a gun off over there."

As the investigation unfolded, Elias Gudino, a 58-year-old Copley man, was arrested and charged with one count of aggravated murder and one count of attempted aggravated murder on March 10.

More charges may be forthcoming, police said, adding that they believe there could be additional suspects.

Elias Gudino, 58, has been arrested and charged with one count of aggravated murder and one count of attempted aggravated murder.

Police said the men were likely kidnapped and brought into Summit County. Investigators believe the incidents to be "isolated" and there’s no danger to the community, although law enforcement hasn't revealed a potential motive.