Ohio police department shares Punxsutawney Phil wanted poster after groundhog predicts more winter

Punxsutawney Phil, Public Enemy No. 1.

An Ohio police department made light of the famous groundhog seeing his shadow and thus predicting six more weeks of winter on Wednesday by posting a Punxsutawney Phil wanted poster on their Facebook page, local Cincinnati television station WLTW reports.

According to the post, Phil is wanted by the Middletown Police Department for "crimes against nature." The groundhog forecast more winter weather in 2021, as well, CNN adds.

The good news for the cops, however? It shouldn't be too difficult to track their suspect down, given his well-known home and ... unique line of work.

