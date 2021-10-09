Ohio police drag man out of car, despite repeatedly saying he is paraplegic
Bodycam footage shows police in Dayton, Ohio dragging a man, who says he's paraplegic, from a car during a traffic stop.
Body camera footage shows Clifford Owensby, who is unable to walk, being forcibly dragged out of his vehicle and pulled along the street.
As motorist Clifford Owensby was pushed into the pavement, he asked for anyone who could hear him: "Can y'all call the real police, please?"
