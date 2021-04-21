Ohio police fatally shoot teen girl after call about knife attack

Ohio police fatally shoot teen girl after call about knife attack
Phil Helsel and Tim Fitzsimons
·2 min read

A Columbus, Ohio, police officer fatally shot a teen girl Tuesday afternoon while responding to a call about someone armed with a knife, officials said.

Portions of officer body-camera footage shown by police hours after the incident appeared to show the girl attempting to stab another female just before the gunfire.

After the shooting, there appears to be a knife on the ground by the person who was shot.

Police said the video shows someone trying to stab one person on the ground and a second person.

City officials called the shooting a tragedy and urged calm and patience.

Ma’Khia Bryant, a 16-year-old in the foster system, was fatally shot, Franklin County Children Services said Tuesday night.

Mayor Andrew Ginther described the shooting as a "horrible, heartbreaking situation."

"We know, based on this footage, the officer took action to protect another young girl in our community. But a family is grieving tonight," he said.

Image: The scene of a police shooting in Columbus (Gaelen Morse / Reuters)
Image: The scene of a police shooting in Columbus (Gaelen Morse / Reuters)

The officer who fired was not identified Tuesday night.

Woods said police were dispatched around 4:30 p.m. after "a caller said females were there trying to stab them and put their hands on them."

Body-camera video appears to show a fight when the officer arrives. Two women or girls are in a confrontation, and one falls to the ground in front of the officer.

The girl who was later shot appears to move toward another person near a car, and the officer appears to repeat, "get down" before firing four times.

A person, apparently the officer who fired, says the girl went "at her."

The video appears to show that officer later tell another officer who is attending to the shot girl, "she came at her with a knife."

The Bureau of Criminal Investigation is conducting an investigation into the shooting, and Woods said the information released Tuesday night was based on police records and did not include any interviews with officers or witnesses.

The officer, who has not been publicly identified, will be taken off street duty, Woods said.

Shortly after the shooting, a crowd gathered to protest near the home where the shooting occurred, The Columbus Dispatch reported.

Woods said it was unusual to release police body-camera video so soon, but police wanted to be transparent about the incident and provide what answers it could. A public records process is underway to release the full video, he said.

The shooting happened just before the nation learned of the jury's verdict against former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who was found guilty of murder and manslaughter in the death of George Floyd.

In January, Columbus police chief Thomas Quinlan resigned his position after several deadly shootings by officers and deputies during his tenure.

Recommended Stories

  • DA calls for review after cop breaks 73-year-old's arm during arrest

    Body cam video showed an officer forcing Karen Garner to the ground and restraining her arms behind her back.

  • Flyer promoting a ‘slave sale’ with prices and racial slurs found near Aledo schools

    The date for “sale” was depicted as Tuesday and includes description of “slaves” being sold.

  • Jeffrey Epstein’s Palm Beach mansion demolished by new owner

    ‘Symbolic power of destroying house of horrors cannot be overstated,’ says attorney representing around 50 alleged victims of convicted sex offender

  • Apple Targeted in $50 Million Ransomware Hack of Supplier Quanta

    (Bloomberg) -- As Apple Inc. was revealing its newest line of iPads and flashy new iMacs on Tuesday, one of its primary suppliers was enduring a ransomware attack from a Russian operator claiming to have stolen blueprints of the U.S. company’s latest products.The ransomware group REvil, also known as Sodinokibi, published a blog on its darkweb site early on Tuesday in which it claimed to have infiltrated the computer network of Quanta Computer Inc. The Taiwan-based company is a key supplier to Apple, manufacturing mostly Macbooks. It similarly produces goods for the likes of HP Inc., Facebook Inc. and Alphabet Inc.’s Google.REvil’s public face on the darkweb, a user on the cyber-crime forum XSS who goes by the name ‘Unknown’, announced Sunday that the ransomware group was on the cusp of declaring its “largest attack ever,” in a post reviewed by Bloomberg News. The post was made in Russian on a channel where the REvil group recruits new affiliates, according to a person familiar with Unknown’s history on the XSS forum who sought anonymity for fear of retaliation.By early on April 20, REvil’s ‘Happy Blog’ -- a site where the cartel publicly names and shames victims in hopes of coaxing ransom payment -- declared Quanta its latest victim. In their post, also reviewed by Bloomberg, the hackers claim they’d waited to disclose the Quanta compromise until the date of Apple’s latest big reveal, contending the parts supplier had expressed no interest in paying to recover the stolen data.Quanta acknowledged an attack without explaining if or how much of its data was stolen.“Quanta Computer’s information security team has worked with external IT experts in response to cyber attacks on a small number of Quanta servers,” the company said in a statement. “We’ve reported to and kept seamless communications with the relevant law enforcement and data protection authorities concerning recent abnormal activities observed. There’s no material impact on the company’s business operation.”By the time Apple’s product launch was over, REvil had posted schematics for a new laptop, including 15 images detailing the guts of what appears to be a Macbook designed as recently as March 2021, according to the documents reviewed by Bloomberg.REvil is now attempting to shake-down Apple in its effort to profit off the stolen data. They’ve asked Apple to pay their ransom by May 1, as was first reported by Bleeping Computer. Until then, the hackers will continue to post new files every day, REvil said on its blog.An Apple spokesperson declined to comment on questions about the compromise.Quanta added that its information security defense system was activated immediately, and it has resumed internal services affected by the incident. The company is upgrading its cybersecurity infrastructure to protect its data.Ransomware is a type of malicious code that typically encrypts a victim’s data or network of computers. The hackers then demand a ransom to decrypt the information, or a promise from the hackers not to sell their secret documents. More recently, ransomware gangs have also stolen data and threatened to make it public unless the victim pays a fee. REvil’s the same group that executed a ransomware attack in 2020 against a law firm they claimed once represented some of Donald Trump’s television enterprises. In 2019, the group also attacked a group of Louisiana election clerks a week before Election Day.REvil attempted to engage Quanta in ransom negotiations last week inside a chat-room on the attacker’s darkweb page, according to a transcript that’s been reviewed by Bloomberg News. The REvil operator started the interaction by claiming to have stolen and encrypted “all local network data” while demanding $50 million for the decryption key to unlock their systems.A user responded two days later, stating they were “not the person in-charge of the company“ but wanted clarity on the terms of engagement. The engagement caused confusion, and another two days later, REvil’s operator threatened to publish Apple’s data. It appears the conversation then moved to email.REvil then delivered on its promise to publish data it believes to be Apple’s proprietary blueprints for new devices. The images include specific component serial numbers, sizes and capacities detailing the many working parts inside of an Apple laptop. One of the images is signed by an Apple designer, John Andreadis and dated March 9, 2021.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Roche's first-quarter COVID-19 tests business saves the day for slumping drug division

    Swiss drugmaker Roche on Wednesday stuck to its 2021 forecast for revenue growth, as first-quarter sales of COVID-19 tests offset a slumping main drug business that has been hurt as the pandemic limits doctor visits for other diseases. First-quarter sales were 14.9 billion Swiss francs ($16.3 billion), which in Swiss francs was down 1% from 15.1 billion francs in the year-earlier period, Roche said in a statement. The Basel-based company, which does not report quarterly profit, said the strong Swiss franc dragged down revenue.

  • Police shoot teen girl to death in Ohio and release bodycam video

    Police didn't identify her but her family and Franklin County Children Services identified her as 16-year-old Ma'Khia Bryant.

  • Black teenager shot dead by police in Ohio on day of George Floyd verdict

    Police responded to call that woman was trying to stab someone with knife

  • Police shot and killed a 15-year-old Black teen moments after the Chauvin verdict was announced

    Columbus, Ohio, police say officers were responding to an attempted stabbing call.

  • Keith Ellison's strategy in the Derek Chauvin trial paid off

    The Derek Chauvin trial is over, and the verdict is guilty on all charges. The former Minneapolis police officer has been convicted of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter for the killing of George Floyd. The video of Chauvin kneeling on Floyd's neck for nine minutes and 29 seconds while Floyd begged that he could not breathe and then went limp sparked probably the largest protest movement in American history. This is a huge victory for Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, who orchestrated the prosecution. He made the unusual decision to add the second-degree murder charge, selected the legal team, and worked on the case personally. Prosecuting police officers is notoriously difficult in the United States, because of the wide deference typically granted to law enforcement in trials. Indeed, this is only the second time in Minnesota history that a police officer has been convicted of murder over an on-duty incident, and the first time for a white officer. Minnesota AG Keith Ellison praises those who "raised their voices on May 25, 2020." "They even challenged authority, because they saw [George Floyd's] humanity...They knew it was wrong—and they were right." https://t.co/g7zersvG7I pic.twitter.com/6Sd6vlwAhX — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) April 20, 2021 Ellison was previously a prominent progressive member of Congress before he resigned to run for the state attorney general position. Since taking office, he has recommended sweeping reforms to address police brutality, and was under a lot of pressure to deliver a fair prosecution of Chauvin. By all accounts Ellison got the job done. Chauvin had his day in court, with experienced legal representation, and a jury of his peers judged him according to the evidence. Speaking after the verdict was announced Tuesday, Ellison said, "[W]e need true justice, that's not just one case, that's a social transformation that means nobody's below the law and nobody's above it." More stories from theweek.comThe new HBO show you won't be able to stop watchingAll 40 movies nominated for an Oscar this year, rankedFormer Trump aides are reportedly frustrated he didn't become vaccine 'salesman-in-chief' as planned

  • Teen Girl Killed By Columbus Police On Afternoon Of Chauvin Verdicts

    Graphic body-camera footage shows an officer firing at the teenager several times. An investigation into the shooting is underway, officials said.

  • Minneapolis reflects on Chauvin verdict as a step toward healing and calm

    A growing crowd outside the Hennepin County Government Center broke out into cheers, hugs and tears of relief as word of the Derek Chauvin verdict spread just after 4pm CT.Catch up quick: Eleven months after George Floyd died under the former Minneapolis police officer's knee, a jury of 12 neighbors returned a guilty verdict on all three counts.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe big picture: Floyd's family and many activists believe that true justice would mean Floyd was still alive, but they have said that nothing short of a second-degree murder conviction would be an acceptable outcome.After weeks of testimony and about 10 hours of jury deliberations, they got what they wanted.What remains to be seen: Whether this marks a more significant turning point for police accountability, given how rare convictions remain.What's next: Sentencing, a likely appeal and the August trial of the other three officers lie ahead. Calls to address deeper issues with racial justice and policing will continue — both here and across America.Even as many celebrate the verdict, the broader community is still grappling with the police shooting of Daunte Wright just over a week ago.Courteney Ross, Floyd's girlfriend at the time of his death, captured the hopes of many in our community in a CNN interview before the verdict was read:"I think it will mean change. It’s a first step in a long road to recovery. We have a lot of work to do in Minneapolis. But I believe Floyd came here for a reason. ... Maybe we are the epicenter for change. Maybe we are making the world look at things in a different way."The bottom line: After weeks of anxiety, many across the metro will be hoping for closure, a step toward healing and relative calm.Go deeper: Derek Chauvin found guilty of all 3 charges in George Floyd's deathMore from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Boris Johnson welcomes Derek Chauvin verdict and says he was ‘appalled’ by George Floyd murder

    Kamala Harris says verdict brings US a step closer to making equal justice under law a reality

  • Former slugger Gary Sheffield rips today's game: 'I don't watch baseball at all'

    Count former slugger Gary Sheffield as someone who has no interest in the current state of baseball. "I don't watch baseball at all," he said.

  • Ohio shooting: Columbus police shoot dead black teenage girl

    The shooting in Columbus happened as police were responding to an attempted stabbing call, media say.

  • Columbus, Ohio, police release bodycam footage of officer fatally shooting Black teen

    Police showed bodycam footage of an officer shooting a teenager, who was Black, as she appeared to attempt to stab two people with a knife.

  • Bob Woodson rips BLM, Waters, Sharpton for falsely claiming 'systemic racism' while ignoring issues

    Former Civil Rights activist tells 'The Ingraham Angle' the trio committed 'treasonous behavior' against Black America

  • Fujifilm starts new late-phase trial of Avigan in Japan for COVID-19 patients

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Fujifilm Holdings Corp said on Wednesday it started a new phase III trial in Japan of its Avigan drug for COVID-19, reviving hopes for a home-grown treatment for the virus. Domestic approval for the antiviral drug to treat the coronavirus was dealt a setback in December after a health ministry panel said that trial data was inconclusive. Fujifilm has over the years pivoted from its traditional camera and office solutions businesses to health care.

  • Black teenage girl in Ohio 'shot dead by police' as Derek Chauvin jury returns verdict

    A black teenage girl was shot dead by police in Ohio on Tuesday minutes after a guilty verdict was returned in the case of the officer who killed George Floyd. Officers were responding to a call on Legion Lane in the city of Columbus when police shot the girl, who was named locally as 16-year-old Makiah Bryant. Police later released body camera footage showing an officer shooting the victim, who was holding a knife and was poised to attack another girl. Police Chief Michael Woods, who called a late-night press conference, said they took the unprecedented step of releasing the footage within hours of the incident as the force wanted to provide some answers for what exactly happened, with America on edge after the trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin. A video taken by a witnesses circulated on social media which appeared to show a victim wearing jeans and trainers lying motionless on the ground as a police officer stood nearby. Witnesses say the girl was shot in the chest. Crowds gathered near the scene shortly after the shooting, which occurred around 4.45pm, and began shouting “no racist police” and "enough is enough" at officers gathered.

  • ‘THANK YOU GOD’: Darnella Frazier, who filmed George Floyd’s death, reacts to verdict

    Darnella Frazier, the teen who filmed George Floyd’s death, reacted to the verdict with relief and tears.

  • How to manage your coronavirus vaccine side effects - including tips for avoiding painkillers

    Minimize discomfort by moving your arm or taking hot showers. Use cold washcloths or ice instead of Advil.