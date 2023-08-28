Ohio Police Fatally Shot 21-Year-Old Pregnant Black Woman Who Allegedly Stole Liquor

Police officers in Ohio shot and killed a 21-year-old Black pregnant woman, who was also the mother of 6-year-old and 3-year-old sons, outside a Kroger store on Thursday. The police allege the woman stole liquor from the store and claim she tried to drive over an officer who got in front of her car. The woman, Ta’Kiya Young of Columbus, Ohio, was six months pregnant and set to give birth in November.



Young’s shooting death is currently being investigated by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, and the officers responsible for it are currently on paid administrative leave, Blendon Township police Chief John Belford confirmed. The police department is expected to release body camera footage of the incident this week, per the Columbus Dispatch.

Young’s death comes after several disturbing videos collected from body camera footage showed Los Angeles-based cops brutalizing Black women, including one who was holding her baby when an officer appeared to punch her in the face, earlier this year. Earlier this month, a Black woman in Detroit sued the local police department for arresting and jailing her while she was eight months pregnant over a facial recognition error. Research from last year linked the ongoing threat of police violence to worsened maternal outcomes for pregnant Black women.

Friends of Young’s described her to a local news station as “the life of the party” and “a ball of energy.”

“Her personality is like second to none. So, she will truly be missed for her personality. I know her kids will miss her, that’s the saddest part of all of it,” one friend said. “I just wish something else could’ve been done to intervene with the situation.”

