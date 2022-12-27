Ohio police investigating after tampered ductwork found above female locker room at fire station

A police and fire department in Ohio opened criminal and disciplinary investigations after finding a hole in the ductwork over a female locker room at a fire station.

According to internal documents obtained by Fox News Digital, the Toledo, Ohio, Fire and Rescue Department Administration (TFRD) received an email notification on Tuesday, Dec. 26 that someone had tampered with the ductwork running above the female-only locker room at the fire station.

A letter from Assistant Chief John Kaminski released to Fox News Digital said the agency received notification late Monday night that someone had tampered with the ductwork above the female locker room.

A letter from Assistant Cheif John Kaminski said that two "separate, but parallel" investigations — one disciplinary and conducted by TFRD and one criminal and conducted by TPD — were launched Tuesday morning.

The department's forensic unit is also looking into the matter.

"Every employee should be able to come to work without the fear of the invasion of their privacy," Kaminski said in a letter to TFRD members. "TFRD is taking this matter very seriously, and with TPD, will do everything in our power to hold the person, or person(s) accountable for their actions."

TFRD said the hole has since been fixed and the department inspected every female locker room at every fire station for any evidence of tampering.

"Any department violations or criminal activity found as a result of this investigation will not be tolerated and will be dealt with swiftly and severely," a TFRD spokesperson said in a statement.

It’s unclear at this time whether officials found any recording devices within the ductwork during their search, and the Toledo Police Department said that the department has no further comment regarding this matter until the investigation is complete.