Ohio police kill Black teenage girl, sparking protests

Police in Columbus, Ohio, on Tuesday fatally shot a Black teenage girl they confronted as she lunged at two people with a knife, as seen in police video footage of the encounter, authorities said.

Video Transcript

[MUSIC PLAYING]

Recommended Stories

  • Police shoot teen girl to death in Ohio and release bodycam video

    Police didn't identify her but her family and Franklin County Children Services identified her as 16-year-old Ma'Khia Bryant.

  • Ohio authorities probe fatal police shooting of Black teenage girl

    State investigators in Columbus, Ohio, on Wednesday were probing the fatal police shooting of a Black teenage girl in a confrontation caught on body-camera footage that appeared to show her lunging at two people with a knife. The incident on Tuesday sparked street protests in Ohio's largest city hours after a Minneapolis jury convicted a white former police officer there of murdering George Floyd last year by kneeling on his neck. The officer who opened fire was not identified but appears from the video to be white.

  • Teen Girl Killed By Columbus Police On Afternoon Of Chauvin Verdicts

    Graphic body-camera footage shows an officer firing at the teenager several times. An investigation into the shooting is underway, officials said.

  • Columbus, Ohio, police release graphic bodycam footage of Ma'Khia Bryant shooting

    City officials said they were unable to release the entire footage pending review by the Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

  • People Are Paying Tribute to Ma'Khia Bryant with Videos From Her TikTok

    Bryant, a Black 16-year-old, was shot and killed by police in Columbus, Ohio.

  • Black teenage girl shot dead by Columbus police

    Protesters voiced outrage in Columbus, Ohio on Tuesday after a Black teenage girl was fatally shot by a police officer.Authorities said the girl had lunged at two people with a knife.They also say the officers involved were answering a 911 call about an attempted stabbing.Columbus police released police body camera footage of Tuesday's shooting just hours later.Police chief Michael Woods says that the video shows the victim holding a knife after officers arrived, and charging toward another girl.A police officer then opened fire on the girl with the knife as she collapsed against a car parked in the driveway."As per policy officers immediately accessed the female for injuries, summoned a medic and began CPR."Authorities described the victim as a 15-year-old girl, but family members have identified her as 16-year-old Makiyah Bryant.Woods said that the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation has opened an inquiry and appealed for calm until the case is closed.Protesters had already begun gathering near the crime scene earlier in the day.The shooting comes just as peaceful marchers across the country took to the streets after Derek Chauvin was convicted of murdering George Floyd, whose death last summer sparked anti-racism protests around the world.The Columbus police officer who opened fire on Tuesday was not identified, but Woods said he "would be taken off the street" pending an investigation.

  • Columbus police fatally shoots Ma'Khia Bryant, 16, quickly releases body-cam footage

    A police officer in Columbus, Ohio, shot a teenage girl Tuesday evening while responding to reports of an attempted stabbing. The girl, identified by family members and Franklin County Children's Services as Ma'Khia Bryant, 16, was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 5:21 p.m. The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating the shooting. Bryant, who is Black, was shot at about 4:45 p.m., or 15 minutes before a Minneapolis jury returned guilty verdicts in the murder trial of Derek Chauvin, the white former police officer who killed George Floyd, who was Black. Protesters quickly gathered near the home where Bryant was shot. A woman who identified herself as Hazel Bryant, aunt of the victim, told The Columbus Dispatch that Ma'Khia Bryant lived in a foster home and got into an altercation with someone at the home. The aunt said her niece had a knife, but maintained she dropped it before the officer shot her. Columbus officials Tuesday night released body-camera footage from the officer who shot Bryant. It shows the officer firing four shots at Ma'Khia Bryant as she appeared to swing a knife at another woman. The other people at the scene erupted in angry disbelief. "We know, based on this footage, the officer took action to protect another young girl in our community, but a family is grieving tonight and this young 15-year-old girl [sic] will never be coming home," Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther said at Tuesday night's news conference. "It's a tragic day in the city of Columbus. It's a horrible, heartbreaking situation," he added. "We felt transparency in sharing this footage, as incomplete as it is at this time" was critical. Interim Columbus Police Chief Michael Woods said BCI will be in charge of the investigation, and "we want to be sure that independent review from them, that we stay out of their way, and we provide the information that they request from us." More stories from theweek.comThe new HBO show you won't be able to stop watchingAll 40 movies nominated for an Oscar this year, rankedMore than half of Republican voters back Biden's Afghanistan withdrawal plan, poll finds

  • Ohio police shot and killed 16-year-old Ma’Khia Bryant just minutes before Chauvin verdict, bodycam footage shows

    The fatal police shooting of Ma’Khia Bryant, a Black teenager seen on video charging at two people with a knife, came within minutes of the verdict in George Floyd’s killing — causing outrage by some over the continued use of lethal force by Columbus police.

  • Columbus officer shoots, kills girl holding knife

    Columbus, Ohio police shot and killed a teenage girl Tuesday afternoon in Columbus, Ohio. Police bodycam video shows the officer shooting the girl, who was Black, as she appeared to attempt to stab two people with a knife. (April 21)

  • Protests erupt in Ohio after police kill Black teenage girl

    According to the newspaper, police involved in the shooting were answering an emergency-911 call reporting an attempted stabbing by a female suspect.Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther confirmed the fatal shooting, saying on Twitter that "a young woman tragically lost her life."The police officers involved had body worn cameras and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) had opened an inquiry into the case, he said."We will share information that we can as soon as it becomes available," the mayor said on Twitter. "I'm asking residents to remain calm and allow BCI to gather the facts."Family members have identified the girl killed in the shooting as Makiyah Bryant, aged 16.

  • Columbus police release bodycam footage; officer on leave: What we know about the fatal shooting of Ma'Khia Bryant

    Columbus police shot and killed a teen girl about 20 minutes before a guilty verdict was announced in the murder trial of Derek Chauvin.

  • Police offer more details on Columbus shooting victim

    The Columbus Dispatch reported a crowd of protesters had gathered near a home on the city's southeast side where the shooting occurred, just minutes before the guilty verdict was announced against the police officer charged with murdering George Floyd last year.Police involved in the shooting were answering an emergency-911 call reporting an attempted stabbing by a female suspect, interim police chief Michael Woods said.Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther confirmed the fatal shooting, saying on Twitter that "a young woman tragically lost her life."

  • Body cam footage released in police shooting death of Ma’Khia Bryant

    Bryant was shot and killed by a policeman in southeast Columbus Tuesday after reports of someone trying to stab them. As Black Americans were breathing a sigh of relief at the guilty verdict in the case of the State of Minnesota versus Derek Chauvin, a new police shooting took place in Columbus, Ohio. Sixteen-year-old Ma’Khia Bryant was shot and killed after someone called authorities, saying a female was trying to stab them.

  • Kourtney Kardashian Celebrated Her Birthday with a Grand Romantic Gesture from Travis Barker

    She shared photos of his over-the-top gift on Instagram.

  • With Chauvin's conviction, attention now shifts to 3 other officers present during Floyd's arrest

    Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty on Tuesday of second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter in the death of George Floyd, but there is still another trial on the horizon — this time for the three other officers who were part of Floyd's arrest last May. As it stands now, the trial for former Minneapolis police officers J. Alexander Kueng, 27, Thomas Lane, 38, and Tou Thao, 35, is set to start on Aug. 23, with the men facing charges of aiding and abetting in the second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter of Floyd. If convicted, they could face more than 16 years in prison. A hearing is scheduled for May 20 at the Minnesota Court of Appeals, with the state attorney general's office seeking to add a third-degree murder charge against Kueng, Lane, and Thao. On May 25, 2020, the officers responded to a call at Cup Foods in Minneapolis, after it was reported that Floyd allegedly tried to pass a fake $20 bill. Footage of Floyd's arrest shows Chauvin with his knee on Floyd's neck for more than nine minutes, and prosecutors say Kueng, who graduated from the police academy in 2019, at one point was between Chauvin and Lane, kneeling on Floyd's back. When Floyd became unresponsive, Kueng checked for a pulse, and reported that he couldn't find one. Lane, who had been on the police force for just a few days, was the officer who told Floyd to get out of his car, and placed handcuffs on him. Prosecutors say Chauvin, Kueng, and Lane all used their weight to keep Floyd on the ground, after he resisted attempts to get into the back of a police car. Lane asked at one point if they should roll Floyd over, and Chauvin responded, "No, staying put where we got him." Thao, who rejoined the force in 2012 after being laid off, arrived at Cup Foods with Chauvin, after Floyd had already been handcuffed. Prosecutors say that while Thao did not have any physical contact with Floyd, he could see how Floyd was being restrained, and did not try to intervene. All of the officers were fired and arrested following Floyd's death. Kueng, Lane, and Thao are now out on $750,000 bail. In January, their trial was split from Chauvin's due to COVID-19 safety precautions. More stories from theweek.comThe new HBO show you won't be able to stop watchingAll 40 movies nominated for an Oscar this year, rankedMore than half of Republican voters back Biden's Afghanistan withdrawal plan, poll finds

  • Brewers sign Strange-Gordon to minor league contract

    Former All-Star Dee Strange-Gordon has signed a minor league contract with the Milwaukee Brewers and been assigned to the alternate training site in Appleton, Wisconsin. Strange-Gordon, who turns 33 on Thursday, had gone to spring training with the Cincinnati Reds with a minor league contract and was released on March 26 after hitting .281 with no homers and four RBIs in 32 at-bats over 10 games. Strange-Gordon has primarily played second base and also has experience in the outfield.

  • Derek Chauvin guilty on all charges in George Floyd's murder: Athletes react

    Jurors found Derek Chauvin guilty on two counts of murder and one count of manslaughter in the death of George Floyd.

  • Chauvin wrote attorney’s number on hand in case of guilty verdict, report says

    Judge revokes Chauvin’s bail and he will remain in police custody until his sentencing, which is scheduled for June.

  • Truck drives into crowd celebrating Chauvin verdict

    Demonstrators forced out of the way amid screams of ‘oh my god’

  • 'I feel vindicated': Floyd supporters praise guilty verdict

    Chauvin was convicted of murder on Tuesday in the arrest of George Floyd, a milestone in the fraught racial history of the United States and a rebuke of law enforcement's treatment of Black Americans.The 12-member jury found Chauvin, 45, criminally liable in Floyd's death last year after considering three weeks of testimony from 45 witnesses, including bystanders, police officials and medical experts. Deliberations began on Monday and lasted just over 10 hours.In a confrontation captured on video, Chauvin, who is white, pushed his knee into the neck of Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man in handcuffs, for more than nine minutes on May 25, 2020, as he and three fellow officers arrested Floyd, who was accused of using a fake $20 bill to buy cigarettes at a grocery store.Chauvin had pleaded not guilty to the charges of second-degree unintentional murder involving "intentional infliction of bodily harm," third-degree unintentional "depraved mind" murder involving an "act eminently dangerous to others," and second-degree manslaughter involving a death caused by "culpable negligence."