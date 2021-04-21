Ohio police kill Black teenage girl who appeared in video to brandish knife

  • Investigators work at the scene where a fatal shooting by a police officer occurred in Columbus, Ohio, U.S., April 20, 2021. REUTERS/Gaelen Morse
  • A woman reacts as investigators work at the scene where 15-year-old Makiyah Bryant was fatally shot by a police officer in Columbus, Ohio, U.S., April 20, 2021. REUTERS/Gaelen Morse
  • Investigators work at the scene where a fatal shooting by a police officer occurred in Columbus, Ohio, U.S., April 20, 2021. REUTERS/Gaelen Morse
  • Crowds react as investigators work at the scene where 15-year-old Makiyah Bryant was fatally shot by a police officer in Columbus, Ohio, U.S., April 20, 2021. REUTERS/Gaelen Morse
  • Crowds react as investigators work at the scene where Makiyah Bryant was fatally shot by a police officer in Columbus, Ohio, U.S., April 20, 2021. REUTERS/Gaelen Morse
  • Hazel Bryant reacts after her niece, 15-year-old Makiyah Bryant, was fatally shot by a police officer in Columbus, Ohio, U.S., April 20, 2021. REUTERS/Gaelen Morse TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
1 / 6

USA-SHOOTING/COLUMBUS

Investigators work at the scene where a fatal shooting by a police officer occurred in Columbus, Ohio, U.S., April 20, 2021. REUTERS/Gaelen Morse
Rich McKay
·3 min read

By Rich McKay 

  (Reuters) -Police in Columbus, Ohio, shot and killed a Black teenage girl on Tuesday after confronting her while responding to a report of an attempted stabbing, according to authorities and the youngster's family. 

  The shooting in a neighborhood on the city's southeast side happened to coincide with announcement of the guilty verdict by a Minneapolis jury against a former police officer charged with murdering George Floyd by kneeling on his neck during an arrest last year. 

  Releasing police body-camera video of Tuesday's shooting in Ohio's capital hours later, the interim Columbus police chief, Michael Woods, said officers involved there were answering an emergency-911 call from someone who reported an attempted stabbing. 

  Police arriving at the home encountered a chaotic scene of several people on the front lawn of a dwelling where the female youth, seen brandishing what appeared to be knife, was charging toward another female who fell backwards, the video showed. 

  A police officer then opened fire on the youth as she collapsed against a car parked in the driveway. The video then shows what appears to be a kitchen knife lying on pavement near the teenager. 

  Authorities described the youth who was fatally shot as a 15-year-old girl. But family members have identified her as Makiyah Bryant, aged 16. 

  The officer who opened fire was not identified. The chief said he "would be taken off the street" pending an investigation. 

  Around the time the video was made public, live television news coverage showed a growing crowd of protesters on city streets after dark, confronting a small line of police officers on bicycles. 

  The Columbus Dispatch reported that demonstrators had gathered near the scene of the shooting earlier in the day. 

  Woods said the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) had opened an inquiry into the case. He and the city's public safety director, Ned Pettus, Jr., appealed for calm while the investigation proceeds and facts are uncovered in what he called "a devastating" loss of life. 

  "Fast, quick answers cannot come at the cost of accurate answers," Pettus told a late news conference with the police chief and mayor. "BCI will conduct a fully independent investigation, which will be made public. If an officer has violated policy or the law, if they have, they will be held accountable." 

  Mayor Andrew Ginther said it appeared from an initial review of the footage that the officer who opened fire "took action to protect another young girl in our community." 

  "But another young girl will still not be coming home tonight, he said, adding, "I ask everyone to pray for peace. Tonight we pray for this family, we pray for this city, and we pray for our neighbors," Ginther said. 

  A woman identified in the Columbia Dispatch account as the slain girl's aunt, Hazel Bryant, told the newspaper the teenager lived in a foster home and became involved in an altercation with someone at the residence. 

  (Reporting by Rich McKay in Atlanta; Writing and additional reporting by Steve Gorman in Los Angeles; Editing by Robert Birsel) 

Recommended Stories

  • Burleson woman was dropped out of pickup at police office after she was shot in chest

    Jerry Elders on Tuesday was booked on a capital murder arrest warrant in the shooting death of Robin Waddell.

  • Derek Chauvin convicted of murder and manslaughter in George Floyd's death

    The death of George Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man, touched off international protests against police brutality and racial injustice.

  • Nancy Pelosi's gratitude, and the problem with Black martyrdom

    The House speaker said, 'Thank you, George Floyd, for sacrificing your life for justice.' It was not a wise choice of words.

  • Why Intel Investors Should Worry About NVIDIA's New Data Center Chips

    With a global semiconductor shortage expected to last for the foreseeable future, Intel has said it will double down on its manufacturing and build a couple of new factories in Arizona. NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) is flexing its muscles and announced at its investor day last week that it's prepping a new data-center processor aimed at one of Intel's tentpole businesses. As computing needs quickly evolve, NVIDIA is on a path to industry domination.

  • US bombers could go back on alert if ICBMs are curtailed, top general says

    U.S. Strategic Command head Adm. Charles Richards argued in favor of keeping new ICBMs on track during a Tuesday congressional hearing.

  • Intel (INTC) To Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

    Intel's (INTC) Q1 results are likely to reflect momentum in Xeon processors on uptick in PC shipments driven by work-from-home wave. However, weakness in data-centric business remains a concern.

  • Consolidations Are Coming to Crypto

    Coinbase is for sure going to buy more companies. And with the success of its stock listing, other crypto companies are sure to follow and will also do what public companies do: buy things.

  • Columbus, Ohio, police release bodycam footage of officer fatally shooting 16-year-old Black girl; protesters gather

    Police showed bodycam footage of an officer shooting a teenage girl, who was Black, as she appeared to attempt to stab two people with a knife.

  • PGA Tour requests to court that Hank Haney lawsuit be dismissed

    The PGA Tour has requested the U.S. District Court in Southern Florida dismiss Hank Haney’s lawsuit that claims the circuit interfered with his contract with SiriusXM radio in 2019.

  • Old Navy is having a huge sitewide sale with up to 50% off: Shop our top 11 picks

    Find must-have styles starting at just $15.

  • Teen's death puts focus on split-second police decisions

    Thirteen-year-old Adam Toledo dropped the gun he'd been holding, turned and began raising his hands just as the officer had commanded. The graphic video that became the latest tragic touchstone in the nation’s reckoning with race and policing puts a microscope on those split-second decisions with far-reaching and grave consequences. Investigators are still sorting through exactly what happened, but the shooting has raised difficult questions about why the boy wasn't given more time to comply and whether the deadly encounter could have been prevented in the first place.

  • Gabourey Sidibe Celebrates 2nd Anniversary of Meeting Fiancé with 'Terrifying' ATV Adventure

    Gabourey Sidibe announced she's engaged to Brandon Frankel last November

  • Houston Texans' Deshaun Watson describes women's lawsuits as 'money grab'

    Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson filed his first official answer to the 22 lawsuits that accuse him of sexual misconduct

  • Redonda: The Caribbean island transformed into an eco haven

    After invasive rats and goats were removed from Redonda, the island's wildlife has been thriving.

  • Kate Middleton, Prince George, and Princess Charlotte Were Spotted Shopping in London

    The royal kids reportedly paid with their own money.

  • Covid-19: How India failed to prevent a deadly second wave

    India's government and parts of the media ignored warnings about a rising wave of cases, experts say.

  • Britney Spears Took to Instagram to Share a Message With the #FreeBritney Supporters

    “I’m totally fine” and “extremely happy.”

  • Planned Parenthood Can’t Disavow Margaret Sanger

    Over the weekend, the president of Planned Parenthood, Alexis McGill Johnson, wrote an opinion piece in the New York Times, formally criticizing her institution’s infamous founder, Margaret Sanger. The article’s title announced, “We’re Done Making Excuses for Our Founder,” and the subheading indicated that the group is ready to “reckon with Margaret Sanger’s association with white supremacist groups and eugenics.” Planned Parenthood is remarkably late to acknowledge what the rest of us have been saying for quite some time: Sanger was a foremost proponent of the eugenics movement in the U.S., motivated especially by her particular animus toward poor nonwhites. Her crusade to legalize birth control was motivated in large part by her desire to prevent the “unfit” and “feeble-minded” from reproducing. Sanger’s goal was not primarily to liberate American women by legalizing birth control; rather, it was “to make the coming generation into such physically fit, mentally capable, socially alert individuals as are the ideal of a democracy.” The sudden effort to disentangle Planned Parenthood from its founder’s role in the racially motivated eugenics movement of the 20th century is too little, too late, even by the Left’s own standards. Last July, amidst racial tension and riots across the country, Planned Parenthood’s affiliate in New York City removed Sanger’s name from its flagship clinic, labeling her “a racist, white woman” and accusing the organization of “institutional racism.” Yet the national organization didn’t say a word about it. Now, almost a year later, the group’s leadership has finally managed to workshop a careful way of attempting to guard its legacy while disavowing its founder. “We have defended Sanger as a protector of bodily autonomy and self-determination, while excusing her association with white supremacist groups and eugenics as an unfortunate ‘product of her time,’” Johnson writes. That it took until 2021 for Planned Parenthood to condemn Sanger’s racism and support for eugenics is unsurprising, considering that the institution’s modern-day work is well in line with her hideous views. Far from being a victory for women, the last half-century of legalized abortion has deepened the effects of racial inequality in the U.S. — and Planned Parenthood profits from that reality. Nearly 80 percent of Planned Parenthood’s clinics are located within walking distance of neighborhoods occupied predominantly by black and Hispanic residents. Despite constituting only 13 percent of the female population, black women represent more than one-third of all abortions in the U.S. each year. Black women are five times more likely than white women to obtain an abortion, and abortions are highly concentrated among low-income women. In recent years in New York City, more black babies were aborted than were born alive. Contrary to what abortion advocates suggest, it is not privileged white progressives who most often avail themselves of the right to abortion. Defenders of legal abortion refuse to acknowledge this inconvenient reality, even as they insist that choosing abortion is a sign of women’s liberation and social progress. “Abortion supporters talk about things like ‘reproductive justice’ or ‘reproductive freedom,’ but this language doesn’t trickle down,” African-American pro-life activist Christina Bennett told me of her work for a pregnancy-resource center in Connecticut. “The women having the abortions aren’t thinking in this language. It’s really the elite, privileged women who push this message that abortion is health care.” Bennett told me about a pro-choice group that created candles with the phrase “Abortions are magical” to give to volunteers at abortion clinics. “If I was to take those to the inner-city abortion clinic in Hartford and try to hand them out,” Bennett said, “the girls actually getting abortions wouldn’t want those candles. That’s not their reality. They’re getting an abortion because they have to feed their kids. They already have another child at home or they’re thinking about how their man is going to leave if they have that kid.” Though abortion-rights proponents recently have advanced the historically illiterate argument that the pro-life movement is rooted in white supremacy, the truth is quite the opposite. White supremacists have long supported legal abortion, because they recognize and applaud that nonwhite women are disproportionately more likely to obtain abortions than are white women. For instance, Richard Spencer, a leading white supremacist, is highly supportive of legalized abortion, because “the people who are having abortions are generally very often black or Hispanic or from very poor circumstances.” As he puts it, abortion is a good thing because “the unintelligent and blacks and Hispanics . . . use abortion as birth control.” Defending unlimited legal abortion while maintaining one’s progressive bona fides requires erasing this reality, which is why Johnson’s Times op-ed ignores the way in which Planned Parenthood’s bottom line profits from minority women who feel as if they have no option other than abortion. “We are committed to confronting any white supremacy in our own organization, and across the movement for reproductive freedom,” Johnson wrote. She could start by acknowledging the way that the abortion industry and her own organization profit by perpetuating Margaret Sanger’s racist legacy.

  • Former deputy under arrest for killing 3 people in Austin

    Authorities said Stephen Broderick is accused of killing his ex-wife, his teenage daughter and her boyfriend. Police arrested him after a 20-hour search, and a gun was found in his waistband.

  • Psyched: California Psychedelics Bill Passes Second Committee, GH Research Closes $125M Series B, Study Shows Psilocybin Could Equal SSRI Results In Depression

    A bill that would remove penalties for the possession, personal use and social sharing of certain natural and synthetic psychedelics in California passed the state Senate Health Committee. The bill will now be reviewed by the Senate Appropriations Committee, after which it would move to a Senate floor vote if approved. SB 519 would decriminalize psilocybin, psilocyn, DMT, ibogaine, mescaline, LSD, ketamine and MDMA while expunging the criminal records of those convicted with low-level psychedelics charges. “It'll still be illegal to sell it. And the bill does not legalize in a regulatory way,” state Sen. Scott Wiener, the bill’s main backer, told Benzinga. The legislation also “sets up a working group to evaluate whether to fully legalize and regulate psychedelics in the future, and the working group will make a recommendation to the legislature,” he said. The working group could make recommendations for the creation of a licensed medical program focused on the use of psychedelics in a therapeutic setting, Wiener said. The senator also commented on the bill’s chances of becoming law. “This idea has never been introduced in the legislature before, so for many of my colleagues, this is the first time that they're seeing it. So there's a lot of education and a learning curve, and so we may not be able to pass it this year, but if not this year we'll keep trying. I think it’s an important issue and I’m committed to it,” said Wiener. GH Research Closes $125M Series B For 5-Meo-DMT Research The Dublin-based biotech company GH Research announced the closing of a Series B financing round for $125 million. The company focuses on researching 5-MeO-DMT, a very potent psychedelic compound naturally produced by the Sonoran Desert frog. In November, the company completed a Phase 1 clinical trial using GH001, its main drug candidate, which is an inhalable version of 5-MeO-DMT. The study showed the compound was well-tolerated in healthy subjects, which allowed the company to move to a Phase 1/2 clinical trial testing the product in patients with treatment-resistant depression. GH Research said its goal is to develop a way of administering GH001 in single-day, individualized interventions, leading to a possible fast and durable remission of depression symptoms. The company stated plans to continue research of GH001 into other psychiatric and neurological conditions, as well as researching GH002, an injectable version of 5-MeO-DMT that is in preclinical stages. New Head-To-Head Trial Shows Psilocybin Could Be At Least As Effective As SSRIs In Depression Treatment A study published Thursday in the New England Journal of Medicine did not find a significant difference in antidepressant effects between psilocybin and escitalopram, a commonly used antidepressant of the selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor class. The trial was led by Robin Carhart-Harris, head of the Centre for Psychedelic Research at the Imperial College London. The Phase 2, double-blind, randomized, controlled trial examined 59 participants with major depressive disorder who were divided into two groups. A first group received a dose of 25 milligrams of psilocybin on two occasions with a space of three weeks, as well as a placebo for the SSRI during six weeks. The other group received a very small (1-milligram) dose of psilocybin in two occasions and six weeks of real escitalopram. All patients received psychological support. The psilocybin used in the study was COMP360, Compass Pathways’ (NASDAQ: CMPS) proprietary crystalline psilocybin formulation. Results were measured using a 16-item depressive symptomatology self-report questionnaire. The mean scores for the psilocybin group were slightly more positive. The paper stated that nonetheless, “larger and longer trials are required to compare psilocybin with established antidepressants.” Maine Lawmakers Look Into All-Drug Decriminalization State Rep. Anne Perry has introduced a bill in the Maine legislature that intends to decriminalize the possession of all illicit drugs in an effort to correct some of the harms caused by the war on drugs. The measure would make low-level possession of scheduled substances a civil violation punishable with a $100 fine. The individuals charged would also be referred to a drug treatment program. The measure is similar to a legislation that passed in November in Oregon by a ballot vote, by which simple possession of illegal drugs became a low-level offense in the Beaver State. The bill will first head over to the Maine legislature’s Criminal Justice and Public Safety Committee for consideration. The Milestone Round Silo Wellness announced the inking of a binding letter of intent with Jungle Med Inc. for the commercialization of Silo’s patent-pending psilocybin nasal spray in Brazil and Colombia. The letter proposes a five-year licensing contract with an upfront licensing fee of $250,000. Red Light Holland Corp. (Pink: TRUFF) entered a non-binding letter of intent to purchase 80% of Happy Caps Farm, a Canadian mushroom farm that specializes in the sale of “grow your own” mushroom kits. Cybin (OTCQB: CLXPF) announced plans to commence preclinical work on two novel tryptamine formulations: CYB003, an orally dissolving tablet, and CYB004, an inhaled version of the same compound. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaCalifornia Bill To Decriminalize Psychedelics Moves Forward: Legislation's Sponsor Talks 'Learning Curve,' Why MDMA, LSD Are IncludedAdult-Use Cannabis Is Now Legal In New Mexico: Gov. Signs Legalization, Expungement Bills© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.