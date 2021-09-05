Ohio police looking for suspects in drive by shooting of officers

An Ohio police department is seeking assistance from the public in an attempt to identify a suspect accused of a drive by shooting that hit two auxiliary officers.

Two Lorain Police Department auxiliary officers were driving home in their personal vehicle early Sunday when a vehicle "aggressively tailgating their vehicle" forced the officers to pull over. Once on the side of the road, a "newer, dark-colored vehicle" pulled up to their car and fired several shots at the officers, according to a Lorain Police Department press release.

Both officers in the vehicle were struck by the gun fire before the suspect sped off. Officer Michael Mizen was struck in the finger, while Officer William Mott was hit on the forehead.

"Officer Mizen was treated for the injury to his finger and released from Mercy Hospital," the statement said. "Officer Mott was treated for a non-life-threatening injury to his head. He was also released from Mercy Hospital just hours after the incident. Both officers are recovering and in stable condition."

Officers from the Lorain Police Detective Bureau were called and responded to the scene of the shooting, and the incident remains under investigation.

"Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Lorain Police Detective Bureau at (440) 204-2105," the statement said. "The Lorain Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect in this incident. Callers remain anonymous."