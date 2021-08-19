Ohio police find missing 6-week-old baby safe after Amber Alert issued

A missing 6-week-old baby was found safe in Ohio on Wednesday after police issued an Amber Alert when a mother reported that a family friend assaulted her and drove off with her child, authorities said.

Officers worked throughout Tuesday night and found the baby, identified as Cannon Tatum McDoodle, in Youngstown, about 75 miles southeast of where he was last seen in Cleveland, Cleveland police said.

The baby was in good health and placed into the custody of Children and Family Services, police said.

The mother had gone to the police station at 11 p.m. Tuesday to report the child missing, according to authorities.

She told officers that she had argued with a female family friend who then assaulted her and drove off in her black 2006 Chevy Impala while the baby was still inside the vehicle.

No arrests have been made in the case yet. Police said detectives are continuing to investigate due to "conflicting information" and will consult with the prosecutor’s office regarding charges.