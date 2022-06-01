Ohio police negotiating with man suspected of kidnapping his estranged wife

Police in Ohio are negotiating with a man accused of kidnapping and imprisoning his estranged wife from an East China Township home, according to the St. Clair County Sheriff Department.

The incident was first reported about 2:30 a.m. Wednesday when a 47-year-old East China man called 911. He told police he was assaulted by Gabriel Charles Wagner, 52, in his driveway off Point Drive and was seriously injured.

The man told police Wagner forced his estranged wife into a 2007 black Honda Accord and fled the area.

Several area addresses were checked as well as Wagner’s house in St. Clair Shores with no sign of the him or his vehicle, according to the sheriff department.

Investigators learned about 10 a.m. Wagner and his estranged wife were in a hotel room in Ohio off of I-75.

Local police are currently trying to negotiate a peaceful ending, the sheriff department said in a statement about 3:30 p.m.

St. Clair County Sheriff detectives obtained an arrest warrant on charges of unlawful imprisonment, assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, and aggravated domestic violence for Wagner and are working with Ohio law enforcement.

This article originally appeared on Port Huron Times Herald: Ohio police negotiating with man suspected of kidnapping wife