Ohio police officer fired not because K-9 attacked man, but for talking about it

COLUMBUS, Ohio – An Ohio police dog handler was fired last week after directing his K-9 to attack an unarmed truck driver who was on his knees with his hands up.

But the officer wasn't punished for violating department policy by unleashing his dog. He was punished for crying, speaking with colleagues and others, providing misleading information and exhibiting stress-related behavior related to the incident and attention he was receiving, according to newly released records.

Video of the mauling shows that upon Officer Ryan Speakman's attack command, his dog initially bolted for a State Trooper before Speakman directed him to driver Jadarrius Rose, who by that time was on his knees with his hands above his head. During the July 4 mauling, Speakman and another officer pried the dog's teeth from Rose's left arm as Rose collapsed, screaming in pain.

Circleville Police Chief G. Shawn Baer said Thursday that Speakman was fired for not meeting the "standards and expectations we hold for our police officers."

Board concludes Speakman 'acted within departmental policy'

Neither Baer, nor anyone else in the city, informed the public that two days after the mauling, a 7-member review board had already concluded that Speakman had "acted within departmental policy" and had done nothing wrong. All but one of the board members are Circleville police employees.

Instead of punishment, the board members, whose names have not been released to the public, recommended that Speakman and his dog return to Shallow Creek Kennels in Pennsylvania for follow up-training at the end of the month.

On July 19, Baer had a conversation with Speakman and ordered him to remain silent, according to a letter written by Baer and dated July 25, which was released to The Columbus Dispatch, part of the USA TODAY Network on Monday via a records request. The letter − signed by Baer, but with no recipient named − is titled "Chief Baer's involvement with Ryan Speakman July 19 through July 21."

"I explained to him that his conduct was not beneficial to himself or the agency," Baer wrote in the letter.

A newly released video shows a Circleville police dog viciously mauling an unarmed Black man who had already surrendered to authorities following a high-speed vehicle chase.

But the next day, Baer wrote, Speakman continued to discuss with others the State Highway Patrol stop of Rose and the dog mauling incident, at times tearfully, prompting Baer to order an internal investigation of Speakman.

Baer ordered Speakman to provide him with the names of everyone he had spoken to about the incident.

Speakman was 'begging' to keep police dog

At one point, Baer wrote in the letter that Speakman was so concerned about the Belgian Malinois with whom he lives, that "he was begging that I not take his best friend from him." Baer told him that he had no intention of doing so "if you (Speakman) haven't done anything wrong."

"I reminded him that we were following policy and to allow us the time it takes to follow the policy," according to Baer. On July 21, Speakman was placed on paid administrative leave.

In a separate letter, Mayor Donald McIlroy informed Speakman that a pre-disciplinary conference would be held on July 25 surrounding Speakman misrepresenting who he spoke to about the incident and its review.

"During the course of a Use of Force review, you were asked by the Chief of Police, in the presence of the Deputy Chief of Police and HR Director, who you have communicated with about the review. You stated you did not speak to anyone outside of the Circleville Police Department. Chief asked you to provide a list of those individuals and the list included individuals not affiliated with the Circleville Police Department," the letter stated.

Officer fired after media reported the dog mauling

In Speakman's handwritten list, he notes speaking to his wife, a dog trainer, his father and mother-in-law about the incident before it was publicized.

Baer wrote that the final review findings would not be made until at least Aug. 4, when the follow-up kennel training was complete.

After The Dispatch and other media reported on the incident, Speakman was fired on July 27.

Neither Chief Baer nor Gary Kenworthy, Circleville's law director, have returned repeated calls for comment from The Dispatch, citing the ongoing investigation. Speakman could not be reached on Monday afternoon.

The silence and seemingly contradictory letter from the police chief have frustrated many in the city.

"The city has been far too silent," said Zack Brooks, 24, a life-long Circleville resident who is running unopposed for city council. "If the chief believes that the canine situation has been handled properly, then why was he not screaming that from the rooftops and be willing to back up his officer, and defend his department and defend his city?"

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Ohio police officer fired for discussing K-9 attack on man