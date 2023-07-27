Ohio police officer who released police dog onto Black man with hands raised is fired

The Ohio officer who was handling a police dog that mauled a Black man after he surrendered to authorities with his hands raised has been fired, authorities said Wednesday.

Circleville Police Officer Ryan Speakman released the dog when Jadarrius Rose was stopped on July 4, police said in a statement.

"Officer Speakman did not meet the standards and expectations we hold for our police officers. Officer Speakman has been terminated from the department, effective immediately," the statement said.

Speakman could not immediately be reached for comment Wednesday afternoon.

The Ohio Patrolmen’s Benevolent Association said on Facebook that Speakman had been terminated without just cause and that the union's senior counsel had filed a grievance.

Speakman was fired “contrary to mandatory principles of progressive discipline,” the union said.

The police department's Use of Force Review Board determined the canine policy was followed during the apprehension and the arrest, the statement said.

Police added: "It’s important to understand that the Review Board is charged only with determining whether an employee’s actions in the use of force incident were within department policies and procedures. The Review Board does not have the authority to recommend discipline."

"We know the video of the incident is upsetting and has attracted widespread attention and comments, including Gov. Mike DeWine raising the issue of training," police said, adding that the department's dogs and officers are trained to Ohio Peace Officer Training Commission-recognized standards.

"In short, we meet or exceed all current Ohio laws and standards for police training for our canine teams."

Rose, 23, was driving a semi-tractor trailer when a Motor Carrier Enforcement inspector with the State Highway Patrol tried to stop him because the trailer “was missing a left rear mud flap,” according to an incident report.

Troopers used tire-deflating devices called stop sticks twice before his vehicle stopped.

Rose told a trooper who was commanding him to get out of his vehicle that he was on the phone with 911, the incident report said.

A 911 caller who appeared to be Rose told a dispatcher that he feared officers would kill him.

During a second call to 911, a caller was advised to roll down a window, according to audio from the call. “I did that the last time and all of them had their guns pointed at me. You think I feel safe?” the caller said.

The driver was ordered several times to get out of the vehicle and eventually did, and he did not comply when he was told to "get down on the ground," the incident report says.

In video released by the highway patrol, Rose is seen in front of troopers with his hands in the air.

A Circleville police officer with a dog can be heard telling Rose to “go on the ground or you’re gonna get bit.” Meanwhile, a highway patrol trooper instructs Rose to “come to me.”

“Do not release the dog with his hands up!” a trooper is heard yelling multiple times before the dog is released.

Rose drops to his knees as the dog comes toward him and appears to be bitten by the animal.

“Get it off!” Rose repeatedly screams.

“Get the dog off of him!” a trooper yells.

Rose was charged with failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a fourth-degree felony, according to the highway patrol, and could face six to 18 months in prison. He was arraigned and is free on bond.

The White House called the video tragic and disturbing Wednesday.

"Our hearts go out to Jadarrius Rose and his loved ones. ... The president has been clear about the urgent need for Congress to pass the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act to strengthen public safety by promoting accountability and increasing trust between law enforcement and the communities they serve," said Robyn Patterson, an assistant press secretary.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com