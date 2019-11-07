Ohio police officer shot while executing search warrant has died, department said

CINCINNATI – A Dayton Police Department officer who was shot Monday night during a search warrant execution was taken into surgery to donate his organs Thursday morning and died afterward, according to a statement made by police.

Detective Jorge DelRio remained on advanced life support as of Wednesday, the department said. He suffered injuries during the shooting that "are tragically not survivable."

Hundreds of officers gathered at Grandview Hospital in Dayton to honor the detective Thursday morning, Chief Richard Biehl said. Funeral arrangements will be announced next week.

"We have not even begun to adjust to a professional or personal life that does not include Jorge's presence," Biehl said. "That is even truer for his family, friends, loved ones who were blessed to know Jorge and to benefit from his warm and generous spirit."

Mayor of Dayton Nan Whaley tweeted: "I'm heartbroken that Officer Jorge DelRio has passed away after injuries sustained in the line of duty earlier this week. Since then, we've heard countless stories about what he meant to his family, his colleagues, and his community."

DelRio leaves behind his wife, five daughters, three grandchildren and one grandchild on the way, Biehl said. He died at Grandview Hospital in Dayton.

Nathan S. Goddard Jr., 39, of Dayton, is accused of shooting DelRio as he arrived at Goddard's home to conduct a search warrant, the Department of Justice says. An investigation by the Drug Enforcement Administration's Dayton resident office alleged that Goddard was supplying narcotics.

DelRio was shot as he entered the home and started down some basement stairs, the department said. A fellow officer rushed DelRio to a hospital, where he was put on advanced life support.

Dayton Police Chief Richard Biehl said DelRio served at the Dayton Police Department for 30 years. He was sworn into the Dayton department on March 9, 1989. On May 15, 2000, he became a DEA task force officer in the narcotics bureau.

Biehl said the officer's file contained written commendations, a unit commendation and letters of appreciation.

“Detective Jorge DelRio dedicated his entire career to combating the illegal drugs that have plagued our community. There is no doubt that through his hard work and dedication, Detective DelRio has saved and changed countless lives. Through his own sacrifice and peril, Jorge exemplifies the Dayton Police Department’s motto: Honor through service, and service with honor,” he said at a Tuesday afternoon news conference.

Arrangements for the officer have not been announced.

