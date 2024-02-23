Ohio police seeking answers after mysterious amputated finger found in Walmart parking lot

The Sidney, Ohio, police department is looking for answers after a mysterious human finger was found in the parking lot of a local Walmart.

On Sunday, Feb. 18, Sidney police responded to the Sidney Walmart after someone discovered an amputated finger in the parking lot, according to the city Facebook page. Officers located the finger and sent it to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office at which point it was confirmed that the finger was in fact a human finger, likely a white female's.

No nearby medical providers can provide information that links the finger to any recent patient, the release said. Sidney is a city of around 20,000 and is around 75 miles northwest of Columbus.

The Sidney Police Department said it does not have any reason to believe that the finger’s amputation was a result of any suspicious actions at this point. However, until an explanation can be established of how the finger came to be at the parking lot the department said the case will remain open.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Sidney Police Department at 937-498-2351 or leave the information with Crime Stoppers at 937-492-8477 (TIPS).

