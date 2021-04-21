Ohio police tell bystanders ‘blue lives matter’ moments after girl shot dead as Chauvin verdict delivered

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Akshita Jain
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
&lt;p&gt;A crowd gathers to protest in the neighbourhood where a Columbus police officer fatally shot a teenage girl on Tuesday&lt;/p&gt; (AP)

A crowd gathers to protest in the neighbourhood where a Columbus police officer fatally shot a teenage girl on Tuesday

(AP)

A police officer told a crowd gathered at the scene where a black teenage girl was killed by police in Ohio that “blue lives matter”, just moments after the verdict in the George Floyd murder trial was reached.

At a news conference on Tuesday, the Columbus Police Department released body camera footage which showed the moment the 16-year-old was killed. They said officers were responding to a 911 call in which a member of the public reported a female suspect was trying to stab them and then hung up.

The girl was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said.

Andrew Ginther, Columbus mayor, said at the conference: “We know based on this footage the officer took action to protect another young girl in our community.”

A crowd gathered at the scene where the girl was shot, and police officers there told the group that “blue lives matter”, according to Raw Story.

The Telegraph said a group of people gathered shortly after the shooting started shouting “no racist police” and "enough is enough”. A video showed one of the officers yelling back “blue lives matter”.

The shooting occurred just 20 minutes before Derek Chauvin was found guilty of murdering Floyd.

Ben Crump, the lawyer representing the Floyd family, tweeted that “as we breathed a collective sigh of relief today, a community in Columbus felt the sting of another police shooting”.

“Another child lost! Another hashtag,” he added.

Protesters also gathered at the city’s police headquarters, shouting “say her name!” and “she was just a kid”. Officers pushed them back and threatened to deploy pepper spray on the crowd, according to the Associated Press.

Police did not reveal the girl’s identity, but Paula Bryant told local 10TV that her daughter was shot dead in the incident on Tuesday afternoon.

Neighbour Ira Graham III told The Washington Post that one police officer on the scene was wearing a “blue lives matter” face mask. “We know police lives matter, because you know why? When police are killed, the person is brought in and justice is served,” Mr Graham said.

Recommended Stories

  • Is Scotland heading for a Catalonia-style constitutional meltdown?

    A high-stakes stand-off over Scottish independence is looming. Adam Forrest takes a look at the strange possibilities ahead after the upcoming Holyrood election

  • Will Black people trust the system now that Derek Chauvin has been found guilty?

    Finding Derek Chauvin guilty was a significant step. But there's a lot more work to be done in the name of reform.

  • Texas teacher arrested after ‘leaving voicemail telling student she was in love with him’

    Suspect placed on administrative leave while investigations continue

  • Teen who filmed George Floyd arrest celebrates verdict, shares guilt she couldn’t save him

    Darnella Frazier receives widespread praise, including from Joe Biden

  • Jeffrey Epstein’s Palm Beach mansion demolished by new owner

    ‘Symbolic power of destroying house of horrors cannot be overstated,’ says attorney representing around 50 alleged victims of convicted sex offender

  • Columbus, Ohio, police release bodycam footage of officer fatally shooting Black teen

    Police showed bodycam footage of an officer shooting a teenager, who was Black, as she appeared to attempt to stab two people with a knife.

  • Ohio shooting: Columbus police shoot dead black teenage girl

    The shooting in Columbus happened as police were responding to an attempted stabbing call, media say.

  • Bob Woodson rips BLM, Waters, Sharpton for falsely claiming 'systemic racism' while ignoring issues

    Former Civil Rights activist tells 'The Ingraham Angle' the trio committed 'treasonous behavior' against Black America

  • Fujifilm starts new late-phase trial of Avigan in Japan for COVID-19 patients

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Fujifilm Holdings Corp said on Wednesday it started a new phase III trial in Japan of its Avigan drug for COVID-19, reviving hopes for a home-grown treatment for the virus. Domestic approval for the antiviral drug to treat the coronavirus was dealt a setback in December after a health ministry panel said that trial data was inconclusive. Fujifilm has over the years pivoted from its traditional camera and office solutions businesses to health care.

  • Black teenage girl in Ohio 'shot dead by police' as Derek Chauvin jury returns verdict

    A black teenage girl was shot dead by police in Ohio on Tuesday minutes after a guilty verdict was returned in the case of the officer who killed George Floyd. Officers were responding to a call on Legion Lane in the city of Columbus when police shot the girl, who was named locally as 16-year-old Makiah Bryant. Police later released body camera footage showing an officer shooting the victim, who was holding a knife and was poised to attack another girl. Police Chief Michael Woods, who called a late-night press conference, said they took the unprecedented step of releasing the footage within hours of the incident as the force wanted to provide some answers for what exactly happened, with America on edge after the trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin. A video taken by a witnesses circulated on social media which appeared to show a victim wearing jeans and trainers lying motionless on the ground as a police officer stood nearby. Witnesses say the girl was shot in the chest. Crowds gathered near the scene shortly after the shooting, which occurred around 4.45pm, and began shouting “no racist police” and "enough is enough" at officers gathered.

  • ‘THANK YOU GOD’: Darnella Frazier, who filmed George Floyd’s death, reacts to verdict

    Darnella Frazier, the teen who filmed George Floyd’s death, reacted to the verdict with relief and tears.

  • How to manage your coronavirus vaccine side effects - including tips for avoiding painkillers

    Minimize discomfort by moving your arm or taking hot showers. Use cold washcloths or ice instead of Advil.

  • Iran, Saudis hold talks in Baghdad, few expect quick results

    A first round of direct talks between regional rivals Saudi Arabia and Iran signaled a possible de-escalation following years of animosity that often spilled into neighboring countries and at least one still-raging war. The talks, hosted by Iraq earlier this month, were confirmed Tuesday to The Associated Press by an Iraqi and a Western official in Baghdad. Saudi Arabia is recalibrating its regional position after losing an unflinching supporter in President Joe Biden's predecessor, Donald Trump.

  • Jailed for waving flowers in the street or holding tea parties: Life in the newly totalitarian state of Belarus

    Lilia Suboch startles every time her doorbell rings. Her mother, sister, and brother have all been jailed for minor infractions, and her home of the outskirts of Minsk was raided two days earlier, leaving her terrified she will be next. Eight months after a popular uprising nearly toppled Alexander Lukashenko, the Belarusian president of 26 years, authorities are rounding up hundreds of people and slapping them with short prison sentences for the most minor infractions, sowing fear in a country in the centre of Europe that is quickly turning into a totalitarian state. Mrs Suboch’s relatives are all being kept at the same infamous detention centre. Her sister is serving 25 days, her mother five and brother six days in custody.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene is holding another gun giveaway - despite there having been at least 156 mass shootings in the US since the start of the year

    Greene is giving away a Honey Badger AR Pistol, which she claims is the "same type of gun the hate-America gun-grabbers in DC would love to ban."

  • From toilet paper to diapers, here's a list of household staples that are about to get more expensive

    From Huggies diapers to Tampax, Dunkin coffee, and Cheerios, many top goods will get more expensive in the coming months.

  • Satellite Images Show Russia Massively Bulking Up Military Near Ukraine Border

    Sputnik/Alexei Druzhinin/ReutersA day after the European Union’s top diplomat warned that over 100,000 Russian troops have now gathered on Ukraine’s border and in annexed Crimea, new satellite images show the mighty stockpile of military equipment that the Kremlin has deployed to back them up.On Monday, the EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell said a massive Russian army has gathered on the Ukraine border, adding: “It’s the highest military deployment of Russian army in Ukrainian borders ever... When you deploy a lot of troops, a spark can jump here or there.”Top Kremlin Mouthpiece Warns of ‘Inevitable’ War With U.S. Over Another Ukraine Land GrabOn Tuesday, the satellite images published by the Wall Street Journal showed the extent of the Russian force that’s causing so much concern. The photos, taken between March 27 and April 16 by commercial satellite company Maxar Technologies, show that Russia is gathering fighter jets, attack helicopters, and even building a new military hospital.Experts say the range and number of fighter jets gathered are a cause for sharp concern. Philip Breedlove, a retired U.S. Air Force general who was the top NATO military commander when Russian forces annexed Crimea in 2014, told the Journal: “They have appropriately deployed the various elements of airpower that would be needed to establish air superiority over the battlefield and directly support the ground troops.”Dan Jablonsky, the chief executive of Maxar Technologies, said the company decided to make its images public so that the world knows more about what Russia is planning on the Ukraine border. “I think it removes some of the uncertainty and doubt about what is really happening in a fairly critical region of the world,” said Jablonsky.Putin Reignites Ukraine Conflict as Rift With Biden Blows UpU.S. officials are also showing increasing concern about what could happen in the region. The U.S. estimate of the number of Russian troops in Crimea or near Ukraine stands at 80,000, according to the Journal—double the number of troops deployed to the region just one month ago. However, the officials said they would expect to see bigger ammunition stockpiles and more military hospitals if a large-scale invasion was imminent.Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told the Journal: “In a few weeks from now they will be close to sufficient combat readiness to pursue a military escalation. By our estimations, their combined military force will reach over 120,000 troops by then... We don’t know whether Putin will decide to attack, but he will certainly be ready to do so.”Last week, during a call between President Joe Biden and Putin, the White House said the U.S. president “emphasised the United States’ unwavering commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Nasa successfully flies small helicopter on Mars

    The Ingenuity drone completes the first powered, controlled flight by an aircraft on another world.

  • Chauvin's guilty verdict is a major milestone in America's reckoning with racial justice

    It has been a year of historic antiracism protests unlike anything seen in this country for decades, but Derek Chauvin’s conviction on all three counts gave many Americans some hope that the past need not repeat itself.

  • Ted Nugent reacts after testing positive for COVID: ‘Never been so sick in my life’

    The singer in the past has said the coronavirus is “not a real pandemic,” calling it a “leftist scam to destroy” then-President Donald Trump.