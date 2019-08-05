Ohio politician blames mass shootings on 'drag queen advocates', Obama, open borders

A Southwest Ohio politician has stirred anger for a Sunday post on social media in which she blamed mass shootings on "drag queen advocates," "homosexual marriage," open borders and even former President Barack Obama.

In the Facebook post, Ohio Rep. Candice Keller complained about liberals playing the "blame game" after every shooting and asked why not place the blame where it belongs. The Republican lives in Middletown, about 30 miles south of Dayton, where a gunman killed nine people early Sunday.

Keller, in the post, placed the blame for mass shootings on "the breakdown of the traditional American family(thank you, transgender, homosexual marriage, and drag queen advocates); fatherlessness, a subject no one discusses or believes is relevant; the ignoring of violent video games; the relaxing of laws against criminals(open borders); the acceptance of recreational marijuana; failed school policies(hello, parents who defend misbehaving students): disrespect to law enforcement(thank you, Obama)."

The post went on to blame others, including the Democrats in Congress, and other lawmakers who don't value the Second Amendment.

Keller didn't return a message seeking comment. She confirmed in a text to The Enquirer she wrote it and that it's still on her Facebook page, though it's not visible to everyone.

Cincinnati City Councilman Chris Seelbach, a Democrat, urged people to call the Middletown Republican's Columbus office to tell her what they think of the post.

Butler County Republican Party Chairman Todd Hall said that Sunday was a time for prayer and reflection – not Keller's comments.

“Some want to politicize these events, and I cannot condone such comment and behavior," Hall told The Enquirer.

Keller is running for the Ohio Senate in Butler County in 2020 against fellow Republicans: Rep. George Lang, R-West Chester Township, and West Chester Township Trustee Lee Wong. Democrats have yet to announce a candidate for the heavily Republican district.

Butler County Democratic Party Chairman Brian Hester said Keller was blaming the victims of recent shootings in her post.

"To blame these shootings on some of the very people who have been targeted is offensive to those victims as well as the nine people who were murdered in Dayton this morning and to their grieving friends and family members," said Hester, referencing the Orlando's Pulse Nightclub shooting in June 2016 and the El Paso, Texas attack on Saturday.

"I think we should focus on the ease this killer had to the tools at his disposal for his murderous rampage more than what video games he played as a kid," Hester added. "It is disgraceful this is what passes for Republican rhetoric now."

Keller has made a reputation for controversial statements.

She's the executive director of a Christian pregnancy resource center and made headlines for comparing Planned Parenthood to Nazis. She also spoke on a white power advocate's radio show. Keller also pushed for banning so-called sanctuary cities with former Ohio treasurer Josh Mandel.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Dayton shooting: Candice Keller blames mass shootings on Obama