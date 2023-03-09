What Ohio officials are saying about convictions of Larry Householder, Matt Borges

Gov. Mike DeWine was silent Thursday as former House Speaker Larry Householder and ex-Ohio Republican Party chair Matt Borges were found guilty in the state's biggest public corruption case.

A federal jury convicted Householder and Borges of racketeering conspiracy, a charge that could land them up to 20 years in prison. Prosecutors said the two were players in a scheme with FirstEnergy to pass nuclear bailout legislation, known as House Bill 6, in exchange for $61 million that propelled Householder to power in 2019.

DeWine declined to comment on the verdict through a spokesman. Lt. Gov. Jon Husted, when asked about it during a news conference in Independence, said he first heard about the decision from a reporter.

"The justice system usually gets it right," Lt. Gov. Jon Husted said when asked about the verdict in the Householder/Borges trial.

Other Ohio politicians were quick to jump in with their own reactions.

Attorney General Dave Yost

Yost's name frequently came up during the trial because of his close relationship with Borges. He was subpoenaed to testify as a potential witness for the prosecution, but he ultimately never had to take the stand.

“Today, the public’s interest triumphed over self-interest, the system worked and justice was done," Yost said. "I commend the jury for its time and judgement and congratulate the DOJ team."

Ohio Democratic Party

Ohio Democratic Party chair Liz Walters said Thursday's verdict was just the first step in a longer process to hold Republicans accountable.

“For too long, Republican politicians and their wealthy, well-connected friends have gotten away with screwing over working Ohioans and then making those same working Ohioans foot the bill for GOP misdeeds," she said. "Today, Ohioans on the jury made clear: no one is above the law. But this scandal doesn’t stop with Larry Householder or Matt Borges. This scandal runs deep within the Ohio Republican Party, and every GOP politician who enabled it to happen or stood by complicity must be held accountable. And that’s what we plan to do.”

Former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder is surrounded by reporters outside the Potter Stewart U.S. Courthouse in downtown Cincinnati on Thursday, March 9, 2023 after a jury found him and ex-Ohio Republican Party chairman Matt Borges guilty of racketeering conspiracy.

Ohio Republican Party

"Public corruption should never be tolerated by any party in Ohio," Ohio Republican Party spokesman Dan Lusheck said. "Hopefully, this verdict serves as a warning to other bad actors who may be considering breaking the public's trust."

Former state Rep. Dave Greenspan

Greenspan, a Westlake Republican, called the FBI back in 2019 to report pressure he felt from Householder and lobbyist Neil Clark to vote for House Bill 6. The former lawmaker testified during the seven-week trial.

"It is my hope that today's decision starts the process of restoring the true nature of public service − recognizing that when one is an elected official you hold the public's trust and confidence and one should serve with honor and humility," Greenspan said Thursday.

Former state Rep. Kyle Koehler

Koehler, who also testified during the trial, said justice prevailed and revealed who Householder truly is.

“I wouldn’t wish what is about to happen to Householder on anybody, but through his actions, this guy selfishly destroyed or truncated the careers of several good public servants," Koehler said. "He stopped a number of good candidates from getting duly elected. He has changed the political environment in Columbus. It will take years to heal and fix."

Rep. J. Kyle Koehler shows a flyer that put pressure on him to vote for HB6 as he speaks in favor of a resolution to expel Rep. Larry Householder during a session of the Ohio House at the Ohio Statehouse on June 16, 2021.

House Minority Leader Allison Russo

Russo, an Upper Arlington Democrat, said her caucus plans to reintroduce anti-corruption legislation that aims to shine a light on dark money donations.

"Justice was served today, and it now closes this chapter on Ohio’s largest corruption scandal in history," Russo said. "However, the issue of unlimited dark money and pay-to-play bribes being funneled through our political systems undoubtedly remains. We owe it to all Ohioans to rip these roots out permanently so taxpayers are never on the hook like this again, and so the government can regain the trust of the people."

State Rep. Brian Stewart

Stewart spearheaded a resolution back in 2021 to expel Householder from the Ohio House. The Ashville Republican said Thursday that Householder's guilty conviction will ensure he pays for his crimes against Ohioans.

"The sordid details behind the passage of House Bill 6 should greatly offend every Ohioan, and especially those of us serving in the Ohio House of Representatives today who strive to do the people's work with honor and integrity," Stewart said.

Stewart also tweeted a Columbus Dispatch photo of Householder watching as Stewart talked about the resolution in the House chamber.

"Memories," he said.

Former Ohio Republican Party chairman Matt Borges, right, leaves the Potter Stewart U.S. Courthouse in downtown Cincinnati March 9, 2023 after a jury found him and Former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householderguilty of racketeering conspiracy.

David DeVillers

DeVillers previously served as U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio and brought the charges against Householder and Borges in 2021. He was replaced by U.S. Attorney Kenneth Parker when President Joe Biden took office.

"The line between influence peddling and bribery will now be drawn by the rule of law and not by politicians, lobbyists and corporations," DeVillers tweeted Thursday. "Congratulations to the entire trial team."

Common Cause Ohio

"This verdict has powerful implications for the rest of the country," Common Cause executive director Catherine Turcer said. "Citizens United may have opened the floodgates of corporate cash, but that doesn’t mean that pay-to-play is legal or right. The trial revealed how essential basic disclosure is and the importance of being able to follow the money. Transparency provides guardrails so that Ohioans cannot be taken advantage of."

Ohio Environmental Council

Nolan Rutschilling, managing director of energy policy for the Ohio Environmental Council, said the state must now focus on fully repealing House Bill 6. Lawmakers axed nuclear subsidies that were included in the original bill, but much of it remains in place.

“This decision is an important step towards justice and rectifying the wrongs that FirstEnergy and other utility companies have perpetrated on Ohioans," Rutschilling said. "However, justice will not truly be served until Ohioans are no longer bailing out old, dirty coal plants on their monthly electric bills, and until Ohioans can trust that their lawmakers and the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio are looking out for them, and not corrupt special interests."

USA TODAY Network Ohio Bureau reporter Laura Bischoff contributed.

