Ohio Politics Explained: New gun regulations and a debt limit vote

New federal gun regulations took effect this week. Secretary of State Frank LaRose raised money for a group that might end up supporting his bid for U.S. Senate, and a former Ohio House Speaker wants to be considered a crime victim.

We break down what it all means in this week's episode of Ohio Politics Explained. A podcast created by the USA TODAY Network Ohio Bureau to catch you up on the state's political news in 15 minutes or less.

This week, host Anna Staver was joined by reporter Haley BeMiller.

1) New rules for old guns

A federal regulation for guns with pistol braces went into effect June 1, requiring owners to permanently remove the brace, register it with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms or potentially face federal charges.

The Biden Administration pushed to reclassify guns with these attachments as short-barreled rifles because the braces allow shooters to brace the weapons in their shoulders when firing.

The ATF has tracked the ownership of short-barreled rifles since the 1930s "because they are more easily concealable than long-barreled rifles but have more destructive power than traditional handguns." Pistol-braced weapons were used in the 2019 Dayton shooting and the recent mass shooting at a school in Nashville.

Gun rights groups, however, say the devices were designed to help injured veterans shoot their handguns, and to reclassify these firearms retroactively is unconstitutional.

2) Election integrity fund

The Leadership for Ohio Fund is raising money for election integrity purposes, but it could soon be donating to another cause: Electing Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose to the U.S. Senate.

The fund is currently set up as a 527, which means it can advocate for issues, not candidates. But the group could register with the Federal Election Commission when LaRose enters the Republican primary race and then transfer its funds to a super PAC.

How likely is that to happen? Messages obtained by the USA TODAY Network Ohio bureau showed LaRose touting himself as a candidate and the LRO fund in a voicemail to a Republican donor. And at least one potential donor got a follow-up email from the fund saying it wanted to "tell Frank's 'Ohio story.'"

Democrats say this is a way for LaRose to raise a bunch of dark money, while supporters of the secretary say his fundraising efforts on behalf of LFO are totally legal and above board.

3) Larry Householder's sentencing speeches

One of the remaining questions, as we approach the former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder's sentencing on federal racketeering charges, is who will speak.

Householder, who was found guilty of racketeering conspiracy, is facing up to 20 years in federal prison. Prosecutors said Householder used $61 million in bribes to seize political power and pass legislation to bail out two nuclear power plants. At his sentencing, the judge deciding his fate will listen to statements from Householder's attorneys and his victims.

But who are the victims in this case? Well, former Ohio House Speaker Cliff Rosenberger says he qualifies.

He says Householder and his co-conspirator, lobbyist Neil Clark, misled the FBI into launching an investigation in Rosenberger that damaged his reputation and led to his resignation. No charges were ever filed against Rosenberger.

4) Debt limit vote

All 15 members of Ohio's Congressional delegation voted for a bill to raise the debt ceiling and cut spending.

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Urbana, voiced strong support for the act at a press conference Wednesday, deeming it a change of precedent.

“In the past decade, the debt ceiling has been raised nine times," Jordan said. "None of those debt ceiling increases lowered spending year-to-year. This is the first one to do so."

