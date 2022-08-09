Ohio postal employee accused of opening mail to take cash, gift cards

EATON, Ohio — A postal employee has been formally charged with two felonies after an investigation into opened mail.

Austin Christopher-Aaron Stutsman, 21, of Greenville, Ohio, is accused of theft and identity fraud, both as fifth-degree felonies, in Easton Municipal Court, according to Sheriff Mike Simpson in a news release.

Stutsman was jailed Aug. 4 and remains in Preble County's jail, according to jail records. He was scheduled for an initial court appearance Monday afternoon.

The investigation began during May 2022 after complaints were received about mail being opened and money or gift cards being removed prior to residential delivery in the Eldorado area.

The U.S. Postal Inspector's Office assisted the investigation that identified Stutsman, an Eldorado Post Office employee, as a suspect, the release said. During an interview last week, Stutsman admitted opening mail since his employment began during December 2021.

Stutsman told investigators he would open mail that appeared to contain greeting cards to find cash or food gift cards, according to the release. He then admitted taking money and gift cards on several occasions since December.

Investigators also allege that Stutsman, while working, was issuing money orders and cashing them for personal use, the release said. In one instance, Stutsman issued a money order in a friend's name.

Stutsman is thought to have taken several hundred dollars in cash and gift cards and more than $2,000 in money orders, according to the release.

The investigation continues.

