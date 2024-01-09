Ohio presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy ends up in a ditch during Iowa snowstorm

After getting saved from a snowy ditch by a "good Iowan" around 3 a.m., Ramaswamy has rescheduled events for the day.

Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy vowed not to let the snow from slowing down his campaign blitz across Iowa. But, Mother Nature had a different plan overnight.

Around 3 a.m. on Tuesday, the Columbus-area resident and Cincinnati native posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, that he got stuck in a ditch after a more than five-hour drive on his way from northwest Iowa into Des Moines.

Just got back to Des Moines after a 5+ hour drive in snow from northwest Iowa. Got stuck in snow ditch on the way. 5 of us tried to push SUV out, finally got it done with extra help from a good Iowan.



Our next 7 events will continue as planned, starting at 9am in Coralville. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/ahBRfFubJ0 — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) January 9, 2024

Ramaswamy's SUV was able to be pushed out with the help of a "good Iowan," according to the post.

Around 6 a.m. Tuesday morning, Ramaswamy tweeted "It now appears effectively impossible to safely get from Des Moines to Coralville for our first event. We will postpone our visit to Coralville & will make sure we return there again before the caucus. We will resume our schedule today as soon as it becomes possible to drive."

At 8 a.m., he posted an updated schedule with the first event starting at 4 p.m.

Fellow candidate Nikki Haley canceled at least one event on Monday and former President Donald Trump canceled some surrogate appearances for Monday and Tuesday.

Candidates are making their final push ahead of Monday's Iowa Caucuses.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy ends up in ditch during storm