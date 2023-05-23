Ohio Prison Escape: Authorities are searching for two men who escaped

Authorities are searching for two men who escaped Tuesday from a state prison near Lima, the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction said.

Bradley Gillespie, 50, who was incarcerated on a murder charge, and James Lee, 47, who was in on burglary and safecracking charges, were reported missing from the Allen/Oakwood Correctional Institution.

Authorities are searching for Bradley Gillespie, who escaped from Allen/Oakwood Correctional Facility.

"Officials at the prison are working closely with local law enforcement on searching for and apprehending these individuals," Ohio DRC said in a statement. "These individuals should be considered dangerous. Anyone who sees either of these individuals or has any information regarding their whereabouts should call 911 immediately."

Authorities are searching for James M. Lee, who escaped from Allen/Oakwood Correctional Facility near Lima.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is leading the investigation. The patrol Findlay Post has a tipline at 1-419-423-1414.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Authorities searching for two men who escaped Ohio prison near Lima.