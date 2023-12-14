Ohio prison inmate confesses to unsolved 2016 homicide in letter to Columbus Dispatch

In a letter sent to The Dispatch, Daniel J. Kitchen, 32, confessed to an unsolved July 2016 homicide. The Dispatch provided the letter to Columbus police and the investigation into its contents is ongoing.

Between a garbage bin and a fence, someone left the body of a 38-year-old man.

Columbus police officers made the discovery shortly before 7 a.m. on July 12, 2016, on Pine Street North at the Tamarack Condominiums. The complex is located off the west side of Tamarack Boulevard in the Forest Park East neighborhood, just south of Route 161 in Columbus' Northland.

The shooting death of Jaime Martinez Galindo remains unsolved more than seven years later, but information recently provided to The Dispatch may mean answers are coming for his family and friends.

In an Oct. 9 letter addressed to The Dispatch, Daniel J. Kitchen, 32, whom records show lived on the north side of Route 161 in the Devonshire neighborhood of Northland, confessed to killing Galindo. Kitchen says he didn't know the victim, but had seen him around.

Kitchen's letter, which The Dispatch turned over to Columbus police homicide investigators, provides details about Galindo's death that only someone who had been at the scene of the crime would know.

The Dispatch has asked for updates on the case from the unsolved homicide unit, which examines thousands of unsolved homicides, typically called "cold cases," but has received very little information since providing the letter to authorities.

After receiving the letter, which does not give a specific date for the offense, The Dispatch searched through its archives and police reports to attempt to locate any homicides that matched the description provided by Kitchen. Galindo's homicide matches the details down to the victim's single gunshot wound and its location, which had not been released publicly by detectives.

Kitchen accurately describes the color of the brick buildings at the Tamarack Condominiums, and businesses in the area at the time.

"Around 11 p.m., I noticed a Hispanic male, around 5"4, 5"5 (sic), between the ages 30-40 years old staggering and stumbling to his car outside this bar," Kitchen wrote.

Galindo was 38 at the time of his death and was 5 feet 7 inches tall, according to his Franklin County Coroner's Office autopsy report.

"I followed the Hispanic man to the apartments. He stopped his car in the middle of the expressway by a garbage can" to urinate, Kitchen wrote. "When he pulled his pants up, I stuck my XD .40 to the back of his head, assume as he felt the cold steel he reached for my gun."

In this 2016 photo, the Honda Civic belonging to Jaime Martinez is towed from the parking lot at the Tamarack Condominiums where the 38-year-old's body was found. New information in the unsolved homicide, a letter sent to The Dispatch, has given new life to the investigation into Martinez's killing.

Kitchen wrote of a struggle over the gun, and then firing a single shot with the gun under Galindo's chin, which Kitchen brags about.

"I squeezed OFF 'one' single deadly shot," Kitchen wrote. "Once I pulled the trigger, I noticed it was 'FATAL! A one shot kill!

"I then took some money out his wallet (sic) then placed his wallet back inside his pockets, than (sic) I searched the trunk of his car, where I found some duffle bags of drugs and money," Kitchen wrote.

There has never been any indication of whether property was stolen from Galindo's car or whether he had ever been involving in selling drugs.

Galindo's autopsy report confirms he was shot one time in the neck from a "below upward" direction, and that Galindo had been drinking prior to his death.

At the time of Galindo's death, The Dispatch reported he had lived in the apartment complex where his body was found. The Dispatch's initial story included information from police about Galindo's vehicle being on the property.

Information about how the car was left is included in Kitchen's letter, details that have not been released publicly.

The investigation into Galindo's homicide remains ongoing, and detectives are continuing to follow up on information in the case.

Since The Dispatch turned over the letter, Columbus police homicide detectives confirmed they have interviewed Kitchen, who is currently housed in the Toledo Correctional Institution, where he is serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole for 20 years. His first parole hearing is not scheduled until at least 2037.

Kitchen, who also goes by the name Daniel Madumelu, and his brother, now 30-year-old David Madumelu, or David Kitchen, were convicted in 2017 of murder, attempted murder and felonious assault for the shooting death of a man at a Youngstown-area flea market.

Daniel Kitchen received a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole for 20 years in that case. He was also convicted in Franklin County of robbery, felonious assault and having weapons under disability for a series of robberies that took place in 2016 on Oct. 31, Nov. 1 and Nov. 10, according to court records.

Through a messaging service for Ohio prison inmates, The Dispatch contacted Kitchen to ensure he had sent the letter and to ask if he would provide additional details about the crime. The Dispatch also mailed Kitchen a letter with the same premise.

Kitchen responded through the inmate messaging service, saying he wrote the October letter to make amends.

"I did not know the victim but I seen (sic) him a few times before," Kitchen wrote in that message. "He parked his car in the middle of the street, than got out to check his trunk but he had to piss. So he left the trunk open and went to pee beside a garbage can."

Efforts by The Dispatch to reach Galindo's family were unsuccessful.

Anyone with information about Galindo's death is asked to call detectives at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS. All calls to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

