Ohio prisoner escapes during transport to hospital

An Ohio prisoner with a history of attempting to evade police escaped custody Tuesday morning on a trip to the hospital.

Jason Lyle Conrad, 39, had been held at Summit County Jail in Akron. He was being transported to a Summa Health facility for treatment for an injury he suffered, according to the Summit County sheriff’s office.

Conrad was handcuffed and wearing a boot for the trip, cops said. While an officer was removing Conrad from the police transport vehicle at the hospital, Conrad slipped the boot and took off running, according to authorities.

Law enforcement officers across the Akron and northeast Ohio area are looking for Conrad, the Summit County sheriff’s office said. He’s listed at 5 feet, 9 inches tall and 150 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He also has a distinctive neck tattoo.

Conrad had been arrested on April 21 for a parole violation. He was also charged with willfully fleeing, drug possession and drug trafficking.

But his history of evading police predates the latest arrest, parole violation and escape. In 2016, Conrad led officers on a high-speed chase through Carrollton, about 40 miles south of Akron, according to local Fox affiliate WTOV.

According to authorities, Conrad zoomed past a police cruiser while doing 80 mph in a 55 mph zone. As cops tried to pull him over, Conrad sped off, and the chase eventually reached speeds of 120 mph, police said.

Conrad was eventually arrested and charged with cocaine possession, fleeing and eluding and other crimes.