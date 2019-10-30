As Ohio prisons battled 'Shawshank'-style violence in the '60s and '70s, a killer slipped away

This report is part of the ABC News podcast, "Have You Seen This Man?," hosted by 'The View's' Sunny Hostin. The podcast follows the U.S. Marshals' ongoing mission to find Lester Eubanks, a dangerous convict who escaped from police custody in 1973 and has never been found.

When convicted murderer Lester Eubanks was sent to death row in 1966, he was entering a prison system beset by a tarnished history of violence and cruelty, similar to conditions portrayed in the fictional 1994 film "The Shawshank Redemption."

Those conditions were not the only parallels to the durable Hollywood movie. While the "Shawshank" story was set in Maine, the movie itself was filmed in Eubanks' hometown of Mansfield, Ohio, at a menacing prison with a 25-foot-high stone wall.

In some ways, the "Shawshank" story serves as a fitting backdrop for the events that led up to Eubanks’ escape, which has recently made him a top 15 most wanted fugitive -- a manhunt that is now the focus of the ABC News podcast, "Have You Seen This Man."

When Lester Eubanks was convicted of killing 14-year-old Mary Ellen Deener in Mansfield, the flagship facilities in the Ohio penal system were two ominous-looking prisons, both built in the mid-1800s and home to Ohio’s most dangerous felons. The prisons looked a lot alike -- medieval castles of stone and iron designed to buckle the knees of arriving convicts.

Eubanks was sent to death row at the Ohio State Penitentiary in Columbus, a facility torn down in the mid-1980s. Forty-five minutes away was the Ohio State Reformatory, which was closed in the early 1990s after a lawsuit alleged barbaric conditions. That structure became the film set for the "Shawshank" movie and now operates as a prison museum.

Michael Humphrey served time there for theft in the late 1960s, during the same period Eubanks was incarcerated in Columbus.

"I know exactly what this place was like," Humphrey told ABC News. "I know what it smelled like, what it sounded like, and, you know, everything that went on here… I hated this place so bad."

If anything, Humphrey said, the Ohio prisons were even more violent than the one portrayed in "The Shawshank Redemption," which stars Tim Robbins and Morgan Freeman. It's a story that shows Robbins’ character, Andy Dufrense, beaten by guards, confined in blackness for days and raped and tormented by other prisoners.

"In 1972, there were two guys that were feuding," Humphrey recalled. "One was a barber and the other guy was forced to sit down in his chair. [The barber] sharpened up his straight razor and cut the man’s throat, and he bled out on the floor."