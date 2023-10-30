Ohio Quietly Purges 27,000 Voters From Rolls Ahead of Abortion Vote



Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose .

In the latest example of Ohio Republicans showing they’ll do anything to thwart an abortion ballot measure, state officials canceled the registrations of nearly 27,000 inactive voters. On November 7, voting ends for Issue 1, which would amend the state constitution to enshrine the right to abortion. (The pro-choice position is to vote “yes.”)



Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose (R) ordered the purge of 26,666 voters in late September but didn’t announce the move. About 4,700 purged voters are from Franklin County, which includes the Democratic stronghold of Columbus. People who were purged can re-register to vote—but, importantly, not in time to vote on the ballot measure. The deadline for this election was October 10.

LaRose’s office said in response that Sweeney’s claims are “ridiculous” and said he was following federal law on inactive voters, but did not address the issue of timing or lack of transparency.

Kayla Griffin from All Voting Is Local Ohio told the Ohio Capitol Journal that, in the past, the Secretary of State’s office has announced the cancelations, which allowed voting rights groups to try to contact people on the list so they can fix the issue. “Because of this lack of usual notification, groups like All Voting is Local and our partners could not inform voters they may have been purged and would need to register to vote again before the voter registration deadline that was just 12 days later,” Griffin said.

It seems like Ohio Republicans really, really don’t want people to vote for this ballot measure. I think you know what to do in response.

