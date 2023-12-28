Ohio record buck taken in Clinton County under investigation

Dec. 27—A potential Ohio record buck taken by a Wilmington man in Clinton County is under investigation by wildlife officers, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife.

Christopher J. Alexander, 28, of Wilmington is being investigated for the buck he harvested on Nov. 9 during archery season somewhere in Clinton County.

An investigation was launched by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources after information was provided alleging that Alexander failed to obtain the lawfully required written permission prior to hunting on private property.

While the investigation continues, Ohio wildlife officers have seized the antlers, cape, and hunting equipment associated with the alleged unlawful taking of the deer, according to the ODNR.