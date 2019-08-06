Ohio Rep. Candice Keller, who blamed mass shootings on drag queens and marijuana, refuses calls for her resignation

An Ohio state lawmaker who blamed mass shootings on legal marijuana, gay marriage and "drag queen advocates" is sticking by her comments despite calls for her resignation, according to the Cincinnati Enquirer.

Candice Keller, a state representative from Middletown, Ohio, originally posted the comments to her personal Facebook page on Sunday. The post came just hours after a gunman opened fire at a bar in Dayton, Ohio, early Sunday morning, killing nine people and leaving dozens more injured.

Keller's post blamed a number of sources, including "the breakdown of the American family," "hatred of our veterans" and "snowflakes, who can't accept a duly-elected president."

Now, some state politicians are calling for Keller to step down. Ohio Republican Party leader Jane Timken called the post "shocking" and asked for Keller's resignation, according to the Cincinnati Enquirer.

"While our nation was in utter shock over the acts of violence in El Paso and Dayton, Republican State Representative Candice Keller took to social media to state why she thought these acts were happening," Timken said in a statement. "Candice Keller's Facebook post was shocking and utterly unjustifiable. Our nation is reeling from these senseless acts of violence and public servants should be working to bring our communities together, not promoting divisiveness."

Timken has reportedly not spoken with Keller directly about a resignation. Keller, who is currently running for the Ohio Senate, responded to the public statement with a refusal to stall her political career.

"Establishment moderates have never been fans of mine because I ran against their endorsement and won," Keller said in a statement. "As the only conservative in this race, I will be taking my Senate campaign to the voters to decide."

Other lawmakers, such as Cincinnati City Councilman Chris Seelbach, have also spoken out. Seelbach, who was Cincinnati's first openly gay councilman, specifically took issue with Keller's comments on same-sex marriage. He also urged Ohioans to call Keller directly with their thoughts.





Ohio State Representative Candice Keller (represents Middletown, Ohio) says the shootings happened because of my marriage to Craig.



And marijuana.

And "transgender"

And "drag queen advocates" ME AGAIN!

And Obama

And Open Borders.



Let her know what you think. 614-644-5094 pic.twitter.com/pfo0xektjn















— Chris Seelbach (@ChrisSeelbach) August 4, 2019

Richard Jones, the sheriff of Butler County — which contains Keller's district — also called for the congresswoman's resignation.

"Candice Keller should resign at once. Shame shame," Jones tweeted Monday.

Police are still investigating Sunday's shooting in Dayton and have said they are not close to establishing a motive.