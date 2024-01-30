Ohio Rep. Dobos drops reelection bid following revelations of MIT degree misstatements

Dave Dobos, a state representative and longtime Hilltop politician, dropped out of the March 19 primary on Friday, the Franklin County Board of Elections said.

Ohio State Rep. Dave Dobos, the longtime GOP politician serving parts of the South Side, Hilltop and West Side of the city who drew scrutiny last spring when it was discovered he hadn't earned a college degree he had long claimed, dropped out of his reelection bid on Friday ahead of the March primary, where he faced two opponents.

Dobos didn't return a telephone call and emails from The Dispatch on Tuesday afternoon seeking comment.

Dobos had faced no Republican primary challengers when he ran for the new 10th House District, which includes most of southern Columbus, in 2022. He went on to defeat Democrat Russell Harris, a longtime government relations consultant and lobbyist for the Ohio Education Association, 53% to 47%.

Trouble almost immediately started to brew for Dobos, who served on the Columbus Board of Education starting in 1993 and leaving in 2001, after having served a stint as president. Just before the November 2022 election, Dobos said he was in "error" when he did not include on his campaign financial report two creditors who claimed he owed them $1.3 million as the result of a decade-old business dispute.

Ohio law requires candidates for elected office to report income and list creditors to whom they owe more than $1,000. The creditors had sued Dobos in 2011 in Delaware County, accusing him of using their name and money to obtain credit and create companies that they claim defrauded them of more than $25,000. The lawsuit accused Dobos of covering up his dealings and using their money for personal purposes.

Then last spring, Cleveland.com reported that Dobos had never graduated from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, as he has publicly claimed for decades and that he stated on his campaign and House websites. The websites were immediately changed.

The Dispatch reported that Dobos had made the MIT claim repeatedly and frequently for some three decades, as was recorded in the newspaper and dropped by Dobos at public meetings and in casual conversations.

An MIT spokesperson, Sarah McDonnell, said that Dobos' claims of holding a degree from the prestigious research institution in Cambridge, Massachusetts, are incorrect.

“Dobos attended MIT as an undergraduate student in economics from September 1973 – August 1977; February 1978 – January 1979; and February 1980 – May 1980,” McDonnell said in an email to The Dispatch last year. “No MIT degrees were conferred.”

Unlike his last election, Dobos faced two Republican challenges in the March 19 primary: Shafi Ahmed Shafat and Brian M. Garvine. Democrats Mark Sigrist and Sarah C. Pomeroy are also running for the position.

Dobos, a longtime resident of the Hilltop, currently resides near Columbus' Big Run Park. He notified the Elections Board that he will continue to run for a seat on the county GOP Central Committee, which elects party leadership and fills certain vacancies.

