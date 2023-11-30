Ohio Republican says married men can't rape their wives. His pro-spousal rape vote is repulsive.

There are no-brainer issues and then there are issues that show humanity is missing from someone's brain, heart and soul.

Approval of House Bill 161, a nonpartisan proposal that would get rid of an arcane provision of Ohio law that protects spouses from prosecution against rape, unless the raping spouse threatened force or the couple lives in separate homes, should have been a no-brainer.

It was something else thanks to Rep. Bill Dean, R-Xenia, being the sole "no" vote during Wednesday's House session.

First let me thank Rep. Jessica Miranda, D-Forest Park, and Rep. Brett Hillyer, R-Uhrichsville, for sponsoring the bill that corrects a sinful law that allows married women to be treated like property that can be used, abused and subjugated to their spouse's whims.

Rep. Bill Dean, R-Xenia, speaks to the Ohio House. He is the sponsor of a new bill that would slash absentee and early voting in what Democrats say is an attempt at voter suppression.

What will the Ohio bill do?

The bill, which next heads to the Ohio Senate, would remove the marital exception for sexual battery and other sex crimes.

Spouses – I will call them most likely wives – will be able to testify against their partner – let's call them most likely husbands – in court cases.

Marriage does not just mean husband and wife, and "spouses" are not just men and women.

Fight for abortion rights continues: Ohio's Issue 1 passed, but there are still too many wombs without a say on abortion

Men can be raped by women, men and those of other gender identities, but the spouse who is statistically more likely to rape is the husband. About 14% of married women say they have been raped by their spouse, according to data included in a crisis hotline page for the Rape, Abuse and Incest National Network.

Thanks also goes to the 75 of 99 House members who supported the measure – Republicans and Democrats – that returns humanity to married rape victims regardless of gender.

But let's cast an eye of criticism on Rep. Bill Dean, R-Xenia, the sole "no" vote on the bill and openly wonder where the other 23 members who did not vote on the measure were.

There are likely legitimate reasons to be absent, but what a vote not to show up for.

A vote for spousal rape

Dean's stance on rape should come as little surprise. He is among the small band of woefully misinformed Ohio lawmakers who after voters overwhelmingly approved abortion rights in November, announced a campaign to strip the judicial branch of its constitutional right to rule on cases involving abortion access.

His rationale for voting in favor on wife rape is disgraceful, disrespectful, disgusting and equally obtuse.

“I personally don’t believe that a man, if he’s married and has physical relations with his wife, that can be considered rape," Dean told the USA TODAY Network Ohio Bureau after the vote. "I also know that if they’re living apart or they’re divorced and stuff, sure, that’d be rape. I think this law can be used as a wedge between husband and wife and families and a husband and wife’s relationship."

Voters have been clear about abortion: Ohio, Kentucky show abortion rights matter – and Biden might not be such a drag for Dems

Spousal rape is not a wedge issue. It is sickening and a direct betrayal of any vow taken when getting married.

There is no love. There is no honor. There is no cherishing.

The is only control, dominance and savagery.

This is appalling.

I covered Xenia for several years during my time as a reporter. I know Dean's corrosive views on rape do not represent Xenia husbands or Xenia wives. They definitely do not represent the views of the Xenia police department I remember. It after all was one of the first in the state to aggressively pursue men who prey on children on the internet.

Opinion alerts: Get columns from your favorite columnists + expert analysis on top issues, delivered straight to your device through the USA TODAY app. Don't have the app? Download it for free from your app store.

Dean's views are against human decency. Ohio is among 11 states with such laws still remaining.

Wives are not property. Rape is rape.

Here's the thing: Wives are not property, and no human being has the right to violate the humanity of another person.

Rape is rape is rape. It does not matter if you are legally bound to the perpetrator or not.

It is offensive but sadly not shocking that an Ohio lawmaker carries these despicable and hateful views. The idea that others share them should turn all of our stomachs.

Luckily 75 representatives know what rape is.

Let's hope Ohio's senators do as well.

Amelia Robinson is the opinion editor at The Columbus Dispatch, where this column first published. She is a lifelong Ohioan.

You can read diverse opinions from our Board of Contributors and other writers on the Opinion front page, on Twitter @usatodayopinion and in our daily Opinion newsletter.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Ohio Republican's pro-'wife rape' vote is disgusting affront to women