Ohio Republicans propose nixing home grow, increasing taxes in sweeping changes to legal marijuana
Many people have written and talked about how Munger, whom I knew and liked for more than 40 years, had a dry wit and convinced Buffett, a fellow Omaha native, to start buying good companies at reasonable prices rather than making cheap purchases of “cigar butt” remnant companies that had only a few puffs left. But I had a totally different reaction: did Munger’s death mean that I should bail out of my Berkshire Class B stock, which I bought in early 2016?
The Jeep Renegade will be discontinued after the 2023 model year of production concludes.
Tesla Model 3 rear-wheel-drive and Long Range buyers will no longer be eligible to claim the full $7,500 tax credit starting on January 1, 2024.
Scotland is at the center of an Olympic soccer quirk that has produced a ludicrous scenario.
Follow along as contracts are signed and rosters for 2024 are assembled.
Yahoo's weekly look at the best in pop culture, including movies, music, TV, streaming, games, books, podcasts and more. Here are our picks for Dec. 4-10.
Head coach Mike Vrabel announced that Aukerman is being replaced by special-teams assistant coach Tom Quinn.
NBCUniversal's Peacock now has 30 million subscribers.
You deserve more than your dreary bathroom that your landlord refuses to upgrade.
Recent efforts by Meta to grow Threads' install base have been working. According to a new analysis of app store trends, Instagram Threads is now outpacing X, formerly Twitter, at least in terms of new downloads. App intelligence firm Apptopia indicates that, although Threads' daily downloads had been declining since September, things have shifted in the opposite direction over the past week or so.
WhatsApp just released an update that lets iPhone users send photos and videos in their original quality. The tool bypasses compression entirely and sends the media as files.
Allen Career Institute has acquired Doubtnut in a deal that values the young edtech at $10 million, according to a person familiar with the matter, a stunning reversal of fortune for the once fast-growing learning app. The two firms confirmed the deal on Monday, but declined to share financial terms of the acquisition. Seven-year-old Doubtnut, whose learning app helps students solve math and science problems by taking photos of them, raised more than $52 million prior to the acquisition and counted Peak XV Partners and James Murdoch's Lupa Systems among its backers.
“I ain’t going to lie, I was in that zone all week long,” Samuel said. “Of course they beat us in the NFC championship, and then at the end of the day, talking trash, it’s just part of the game."
From the Myrtle Beach Bowl on Dec. 16 to the College Football Playoff national championship game on Jan. 8, there will be 42 postseason games.
Retirees will be paying more for Medicare Part D drug coverage in 2024. Here's why.
The Grizzlies star filed a countersuit against the teenager in April.
The share of new homebuyers receiving down payment gifts or loans from relatives or friends during the homebuying process in 2023 was 23%, the second-lowest level in 23 years.
The fallout from North Korea's satellite launch continues to worsen after the 2018 military pact with South Korea was abandoned.
History repeated itself on Friday in Evanston.
A federal appeals court rules that civil lawsuits seeking damages against former President Donald Trump for his role in inciting the U.S. Capitol riot carried out by his supporters on Jan. 6, 2021, can proceed.