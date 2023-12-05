Ohio Restaurant Association changes name, brand

Dec. 5—At the Ohio Restaurant Association Industry Awards presented Monday, Dec. 4 in Columbus, President & CEO John Barker unveiled a new name and brand for the organization.

"Beginning tonight, we will now be known as the Ohio Restaurant & Hospitality Alliance, or the Alliance, for short," said Barker. "Our mission remains to advance and protect Ohio's restaurant, foodservice and hospitality community by extending a steady, helping hand and offering solutions to operators, while protecting our industry with a powerful advocacy voice. With our broader audience, we will also give everyone who works in our industry a stronger voice. What does that mean? Well, from restaurants to breweries to coffee shops and caterers, our community is wide and wonderful, and everyone in the hospitality industry is welcome at our table. Alliance stakeholders include owners of local mom-and-pops ... they are customer-facing employees, restaurant and hotel managers ... and they are crucial suppliers and rockstar chefs. We also embrace our industry partners, educators, and students through our workforce programs and Ohio ProStart, as the Alliance connects everyone in the ever-evolving chain of hospitality."

The organization has completed a Vision 2025 strategic plan. The goal is looking ahead to expand the scope of business and to advance the industry. Barker shared that in order to meet those goals it was determined the brand needed to be elevated and the scope of who they serve and who they welcomed must be broadened to foodservice and hospitality.

"For more than a century, the Alliance has proudly served our diverse members by creating a unified, vibrant community of businesses, professionals and partners," he said. "Our members, from the very smallest to the largest, are always our top priority."

Going forward Baker says The Alliance will look to help lead Ohio's restaurant, foodservice, and hospitality community into a new era of prosperity, prominence, and participation.

