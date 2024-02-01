Is the Ohio River at Cincinnati still rising this week? Here's what to know

The Ohio River is done rising this week, at least according to a prediction by the National Weather Service.

The river level crested to about 47.4 feet Wednesday evening and is expected to subside over the next few days. A prediction from earlier this week suggested that the river level would crest on Thursday at 48 feet, which is 4 feet below flood stage.

The Ohio River level began to rise after a recent stream of heavy precipitation. Last Saturday, the river surpassed the "action stage" of 40 feet, the point at which the National Weather Service recommends agencies in the surrounding areas to start closely monitoring the river.

According to an updated model, the river will no longer reach this level and will return below "action stage" between Friday and Saturday.

This prediction is in alignment with the weather forecast over the next few days. The National Weather Service doesn't list rain in the forecast from Wednesday night to Sunday night. Partly sunny conditions are expected for Thursday, decreasing clouds are expected for Friday and sunny conditions are expected for Saturday and Sunday.

To see an updated hydrograph of the river's water levels, visit here.

The most recent significant crest on the Ohio River was at just below 65 feet on March 5, 1997. That ranked as the ninth-highest crest recorded on the river in Cincinnati.

The river crossed the flood stage seven times in the 1990s. Since 2000, the river has crested above flood stage twice − at 54.42 feet on Feb 2, 2020, and at 56.86 feet on March 4, 2021.

The highest level ever recorded on the Ohio River in Cincinnati was on Jan. 26, during the devastating flood of 1937.

Historic crests on the Ohio River in Cincinnati

80 feet on Jan. 26, 1937 71.10 feet on Feb. 14, 1884 69.90 feet on April 1, 1913 69.20 feet on March 7, 1945 66.30 feet on Feb. 15, 1883

What happens as the Ohio River level rises

42 feet: Flooding encroaches PNC Pavilion.

45 feet: Water floods stage area of PNC Pavilion.

47 feet: Water affects some areas of Coney Island and PNC Pavilion. High water affects some yards in California, Ohio

48 feet: Flooding in California impacts Eldorado Street, with water impacting some fringe areas of Coney Island park. PNC Pavilion is flooded by this stage.

50 feet: Water covers low areas of Kellogg Avenue. Outbuildings at Coney Island flooded, as well as PNC Pavilion. Parts of Humbert Avenue in the East End of Cincinnati are also flooded. Some of Public Landing becomes flooded, as well as Riverside Park off River Road.

52 feet (flood stage): Increasing sections of Kellogg Avenue from east of Delta Avenue upstream to near Coney Island to near Eight Mile Road are flooded, as well as parts of Humbert Avenue in the East End of Cincinnati. Most of Public Landing is flooded, as well as Riverside Park off River Road.

60 feet: Significant flooding in East End, California and New Richmond in Ohio, with backwater floods in Silver Grove, Kentucky, and riverfront buildings in Aurora, Indiana. Stretches of U.S. 52 are flooded, with numerous additional low-lying roads near the river flooded. Backwater flooding along the Little Miami, Great Miami and Licking rivers, also results in road closures. Some main levels of homes flooded in the East End sections of Cincinnati.

70 feet: This is just above the FEMA 1% flood. Widespread flooding between Fort Washington Way and the river occurs. Inundation of unprotected property in Ohio extends from Cincinnati upstream along and south of Route 52. Downstream of Cincinnati, most property between Route 50 and the river is flooded. In Kentucky, widespread inundation occurs in unprotected areas between Route 8 and the river. In Indiana, unprotected areas from near Route 56 to the river are inundated including Aurora.

80 feet: This flood will exceed the highest stage on record. Widespread property damage occurs, with devastating backwater flooding also occurring along Ohio River tributaries. The City of Cincinnati becomes flooded at low areas near the river, with many Ohio River communities flooded. Backwater flooding along the Little Miami, Great Miami and Licking rivers also results in major damage. Thousands of evacuations are necessary.

Source: National Weather Service in Wilmington, Ohio

