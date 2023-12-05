Ohio River marina future, Bengals win on MNF, here are today's top stories | Daily Briefing

New renderings for the Reef at Cincinnati's Landing depict a marina with a restaurant/bar and 700-foot dock along the shore of the Ohio River.

Cincinnati leaders have wanted a marina near downtown for more than two decades.

Originally envisioned as part of Smale Riverfront Park, Cincinnati Parks won a permit for that site in 2015 but never moved forward there.

Now, plans for a new site are firming up.

Enterprise reporter Patricia Gallagher Newberry here, with news about the new site.

Fresh renderings depict a tropic-themed marina with a restaurant, bar and dock. A public notice about the project – open for comment through the end of the month – provides other new particulars.

Meet me at The Reef at Cincinnati’s Landing after work? Well, not yet. There's lots of work to do before opening day.

Here’s our update, and here’s how you can weigh in on the project.

What else you need to know Tuesday, Dec. 5

🌧️ Weather: High of 43. Mostly cloudy with a shower in places.

🏈 Jake Browning becomes a hero in an upset Bengals win over the Jaguars.

⚖️ Ohio senators want to make major changes to marijuana law OK'd by voters, ax home grow.

🎓 Kentucky 3-year-old breaks Guinness World Record for youngest Mensa member.

🎄 Find Christmas light displays in Cincy and NKY using our map.

Before you go: Red Hot Cincinnati!

The love roller coaster is making a stop in Cincinnati in 2024.

The Red Hot Chili Peppers announced Monday that the Unlimited Love Tour will roll through Riverbend Music Center on Friday, July 5. Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, Dec. 8.

– New here? Subscribe to the Daily Briefing today –

Today's Top Stories

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Jake Browning (6) carries the ball for a first down in the fourth quarter of a Week 13 NFL football game against Jacksonville Jaguars, Monday, Dec. 4, 2023, at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonsville, Fla.

• Jason Williams: Jake Browning proves everyone wrong about him, Cincinnati Bengals

Dec 2, 2023; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Columbus Crew forward Diego Rossi (10) races to the ball with FC Cincinnati defender Alvas Powell (2) and defender Yerson Mosquera (15) during the second half of the MLS Cup Eastern Conference Finals at TQL Stadium.

• MLS condemns racism, pledges support to FC Cincinnati's Alvas Powell

Thane Maynard, director of the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden

• How do you get 4 elephants from Ireland to the Cincinnati Zoo?

Catch up on all The Enquirer's coverage in the 2023 Future of Downtown project

• The Future of Downtown: Discussion set for Dec. 14

• Homesick in Orlando, Cincinnatians? Here's a Skyline that just opened near Disney World

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Ohio River marina future, Bengals defeat Jaguars | Daily Briefing