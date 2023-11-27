Ohio saw fewest fatal Thanksgiving crashes since 2018, per report

The Ohio Highway Patrol says eight people were killed in crashes over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

Traveling on Ohio roads was relatively safer this Thanksgiving.

The Ohio Highway Patrol reports eight people died in seven crashes between midnight on Wednesday and 11:59 p.m. on Sunday in the state. There were fatal crashes in Cuyahoga, Wayne, Stark, Licking, Franklin, Auglaize and Preble counties.

The patrol notes this is the fewest number of fatal crashes in Ohio over an extended Thanksgiving holiday weekend since 2018.

Last year, 19 people were killed in crashes on Ohio roads over the holiday.

According to the patrol, one of this year's fatalities included a person not wearing a seatbelt, while another involved an impaired driver.

State troopers arrested 319 drivers over the long weekend for operating a vehicle while impaired, and 111 for illegal drugs. Another 562 drivers were cited for failing to wear a seatbelt, and 181 people were cited for violating the state's relatively new distracted driving law.

