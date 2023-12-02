Ohio school bus safety task force holds final meeting

The Ohio school bus safety task force had its final meeting Friday.

It formed days after a deadly bus crash in Clark County in August.

During Friday’s meeting, the group discussed reunification during a school bus crash.

They mentioned how important it was for school districts to have a plan to help parents find their children away from the scene of the crash.

The group has been taking a holistic approach at school bus safety.

They have considered things like having seatbelts, crash avoidance technology on buses, and better lighting around the vehicles.

After Friday’s meeting the group will draft a full report with recommendations and make a final report in January.

“We want this report to be meaningful and timely at the time that it’s released and we don’t want it to get lost in the Christmas, New Year holiday shuffle,” Andy Wilson, with the Ohio Department of Public Safety said.

We will report the details of the report as it is released.



