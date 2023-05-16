Ohio school district closes due to social media threat, just 2 weeks after bomb threat

All Logan-Hocking Schools will be closed Tuesday after the district discovered a threat on social media.

Due to an ongoing investigation into a social media threat, the Logan-Hocking School District posted Monday night that classes for Tuesday, May 16, would be closed, a spokesperson for the district stated.

The school’s temporary closing came just under two weeks after a student planted a fake bomb inside of the restroom.

The Logan-Hocking School District found a “suspicious device” Wednesday morning, May 3, just before 11 a.m., causing local law enforcement agents—from both the city and school campus—to react, a spokesperson from the school district stated.

The Logan Police Department, Hocking County Sheriff’s Office, Logan Fire Department, and Ohio State Highway Patrol were alerted when an unknown person pulled a fire alarm while students were protesting. During a search of the campus, emergency responders found a package in the restroom that resembled an explosive device.

Crews were able to later determine that the device was fake.

During the investigation, police obtained an arrest warrant for a juvenile male who was a student at the high school. The student was arrested a day after the incident, on Thursday, and taken to the Multi-County Juvenile Detention Center.

He was charged with inducing panic and unlawful possession or use of a hoax weapon of mass destruction, both fourth degree felonies, public records showed.

In the month of May, another high school, Fairmont in Kettering, also closed due to a threat.

A Kettering Fairmont High School student was arrested after a social media threat was made against the school Monday evening, a spokesperson for the school district said Tuesday morning.

The Logan-Hocking School District did not release further information about the ongoing investigation.

