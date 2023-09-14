Ohio school report cards to be released
This is the second year in a row the report cards for Ohio schools use star-based scores – on a scale of one to five – instead of letter scores from A to F.
This is the second year in a row the report cards for Ohio schools use star-based scores – on a scale of one to five – instead of letter scores from A to F.
Nintendo just announced ‘F-Zero 99’, the first new game in the series in nearly 20 years. The company showed off the game at today’s Nintendo Direct and it looks to be a spiritual successor to recent online multiplayer titles like ‘Tetris 99’ and ‘Super Mario Bros. 35.’
Here's a list of the best smart scales you can buy to keep track of your weight and get healthier, as chosen by Engadget editors.
Camper manufacturer Westfalia will resume sales in the United States in 2024 after a nearly 20-year hiatus. It will return with a Ram ProMaster-based RV.
The UAW says it is planning several coordinated strikes at select Big Three auto plants to exercise maximum bargaining leverage, as the Thursday 11:59pm ET deadline to strike a new deal with Ford, GM, and Stellantis fast approaches.
Amir Menendez was certified as the owner of the 2024 Guinness World Record for largest afro on not just a teenager, but of any male living on Earth.
The Frontier is available with a Hardbody Edition trim that brings retro styling and graphics for 2024, but it might not be enough to hold off its more advanced competitors.
iFixit has started selling several original parts for the Pixel tablet.
Here's a list of the best air fryers you can buy, plus tips and tricks on how to use one, as chosen by Engadget editors.
These overlooked college football weekends are often when the some of the most shocking upsets of the season emerge.
Ford’s F-150 pickup is America’s best-selling vehicle. So when Ford changes the winning format, the Dearborn, Mich.-based automaker better make sure it gets the formula right.
'Wheel of Fortune' host Pat Sajak's final season premiere week finds fans fuming over 'garbage' puzzle.
Alex Rodriguez enjoyed "Queen for a Day" status during a visit to DEA offices.
One day after their surprise VMAs appearance, the boy band's comeback track "Better Place" is showcased in the 'Trolls Band Together' trailer.
Who wrote letters in support of Danny Masterson? Why was Wilmer Valderrama name-checked? Here's the latest nearly one week after the "That 70's Show" star's sentencing.
2024 GMC Acadia three-row SUV gets much larger, goes to a single turbo powertrain, and has very unique design.
Pennsylvania police were able to apprehend fugitive and convicted killer Danelo Cavalcante after a wide-ranging manhunt thanks in large part due to heat-seeking technology.
The Braves are the first team in the league to both clinch a playoff spot and win a division title.
A popular over-the-counter decongestant ingredient doesn’t actually work, according to advisors to the FDA.
Vegan, bleach-free and packed with plant-based ingredients, reviewers say it tackles everything from oil to coffee splatters.
Jake Fischer is back from Manila and he rejoins Dan Devine in Brooklyn to talk about the NBA passing a new rule to prevent teams from resting their stars, the results from the FIBA World Cup and LeBron James trying to recruit a team of superstars to go to the Olympics in 2024.